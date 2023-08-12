7-time World Heavyweight Champion to leave WWE after 27 years and join AEW? Looking at the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his return to the ring after almost nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where not only did he shock the fans in attendance, but also put on a stellar performance. His return was genuinely one of the most shocking incidents in WWE history and caught everyone by surprise.

Edge was immediately involved in a captivating program with Randy Orton, which went on for a few months with both men winning one match each. However, in his second match with Orton, Edge tore his triceps and was out for almost six months. He returned in January 2021 and announced his entry into that year’s Royal Rumble match and – as fate would have it – eliminated Randy Orton to win the match and earned a shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal title.

Edge ended up losing the title bout at WrestleMania 37, which was a triple-threat match including Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. To date, that was his last high-profile feud which involved a title.

When WWE announced the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, it was hoped that Edge would end up winning the title that he never lost as he had to vacate the same title and retire because of a neck injury that he suffered in 2011. However, it was not him but Seth Rollins that ended up winning the belt. The Rated-R Superstar has been without a proper feud since then.

His second stint with WWE has been rather underwhelming but that can change if he did the unthinkable and joined AEW where he will be welcomed with open arms by one of his oldest foes.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy would like Edge in AEW

Edge along with his tag team partner Christian and The Hardy Boyz revolutionized tag team wrestling and helped WWE reach unthinkable heights.

The trailblazing teams were involved in some of the most iconic tag team matches which included some very dangerous ladder matches.

In an old episode on his podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy said that if there was a chance, he would like to have his last match along with his brother Jeff against Edge and Christian.

Matt said:

"Myself, and my brother, versus Edge and Christian. I feel like those are the guys – we put each other on the map, especially that first-ever tag team ladder match. In a perfect world, it would be The Hardy Boyz versus Edge and Christian."

With three of those names in the AEW right now, that dream match would only be possible if Edge did the unthinkable and moved to Tony Khan’s promotion after 27 years with WWE. While it may not be possible right now, it could happen as in the wrestling world, one can never say never.

