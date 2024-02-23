7-time World Heavyweight Champion to return at Revolution and win AEW title in an impromptu match? Exploring the chances

AEW Revolution is right around the corner, and there are a lot of great matches scheduled for the show. Sting’s retirement match comes to mind, along with Deonna Purrazzo’s title bout against Toni Storm.

However, the one match that was made official recently was Christian Cage defending his TNT Title against Daniel Garcia. It was made official after the match between Adam Copeland and Garcia to determine the number one contender ended in a no-contest following interference from the Patriarchy.

Despite Garcia’s rise, it seems inevitable that Cage will continue his dominance and retain the TNT Title at AEW Revolution. There could, however, be a twist in the tale as a returning seven-time World Heavyweight Champion could spoil the party for The Patriarch.

Expand Tweet

That is none other than Adam Copeland. Copeland was taken out of the equation for Revolution after Christian hit him with a con-chair-to, essentially putting him on the shelf. That could be a ruse on the part of Copeland, and he could get an impromptu match to win the TNT Title for good this time.

Edge's sudden return could put Cage off guard, and he might look for ways to escape the conundrum. However, The Rated-R Superstar could have backup and finish off not just Cage but also the rest of Patriarchy en route to winning the title.

AEW star Adam Copeland says there is nothing special about what Christian Cage is doing

Adam Copeland has been embroiled in a rivalry with Christian Cage ever since his AEW debut. He was taken out by Cage, leading to him being out of Revolution and their rivalry looks set to continue.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about his former tag team partner and said that there is nothing special about him. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Copeland said:

“He does this so well because he wants to be one. Somewhere along the way, that got lost. Heels became cooler than the babyface. That’s not how it should be. That’s not how he sees it, either. I mean, the man wears a cut-off turtleneck. There’s nothing cool about what he’s doing." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Given such scathing criticism, it will be interesting to see what will come of this rivalry once Copeland makes his return.

Do you think Adam Copeland will make his return at Revolution? Tell us in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE