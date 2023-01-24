8 AEW stars who were featured in RAW XXX promo: Could any of them return to WWE tonight?

AEW is filled with numerous stars who once graced the Squared Circle of WWE. Now that RAW is celebrating a record-setting 30 years on television, could someone finally jump over? Continue reading as we list the 8 AEW stars who appeared in the RAW XXX promo and if they could appear on WWE tonight.

#8 Mark Henry's bizarre romance with Mae Young was featured in the video promo

During his run with his s*xual chocolate gimmick, the star was involved in one of the most bizarre Attitude Era segments ever, as he had an on-screen relationship with the legendary Mae Young - who was in her 70s at the time.

While Mark Henry is more involved with AEW Rampage and backstage duties, Tony Khan might just allow the veteran to appear in a video package, but other than that the chances are slim since he's still contracted to the promotion.

#7 One of Edge and Christian's hilarious segments was featured

Edge and Christian after winning the WWF World Tag Team Championships.

Shortly after dropping their gimmick of being vampires in The Brood, Edge and Christian formed a highly successful tag team. During this period, the two would cut some hilarious promos and captured a ton of fans despite largely being heels during the time they teamed up.

It's currently unclear how long Christian Cage's AEW contract is, but it's believed to be a lengthy deal. Due to this, Cage is in a similar boat as Mark Henry, and at best could appear in a video package.

#6 Billy Gunn appeared in numerous segments with D-Generation X

While Billy Gunn is no Triple H or Shawn Michaels, he's still an official member of DX. Ironically, even though he never held the WWE World Championship, Gunn is the only D-Generation X member actively appearing on television and signed as a competing wrestler.

As both a WWE Hall of Famer and a member of D-Generation X at its height, most would believe it would be a given to see Gunn in WWE again. Despite this, if his infamous exclusion from the DX Reunion is anything to go by, Daddy A$$ will likely not show up on RAW.

#5 Paul Wight's ring-breaking suplex with Braun Strowman was featured in the video

The two giants after destroying the WWE RAW ring.

During his long tenure as The Big Show in WWE, Wight ended up breaking the ring on two separate occasions. Big Show first broke the ring alongside Brock Lesnar back in 2003, and in 2017 repeated the feat with Braun Strowman.

Wight was one of the AEW stars who made a video package appearance to celebrate John Cena's impact in WWE. Wight has not officially wrestled since a March 2022 AEW DARK match, meaning he too could at best make another video package appearance.

#4 Randy Orton's impressive RKO reversal onto Matt Sydal's Shooting Star Press was featured in the promo

Randy Orton has used the RKO to shockingly reverse many star's finishers, but his reversal of Matt Sydal's Shooting Star Press - mid-air - remains one of the most memorable utilizations of the move.

It's currently unclear how long Matt Sydal's AEW contract will last, but the veteran has been featured on Dynamite and Rampage on and off. It's highly unlikely that the star formally known as Evan Bourne will appear on RAW XXX, simply because he wasn't a major star in the promotion.

#3 Chris Jericho's RAW is JERICHO gimmick was prominently showcased

Chris Jericho during his WWF debut.

Chris Jericho's WWE debut and Y2J gimmick was well-received by fans when he debuted in the promotion at the turn of the century. This eventually led to a long tenure with WWE and allowed Jericho to become a global wrestling superstar.

As a prominent AEW star, it would be odd to see Chris Jericho appear at WWE RAW XXX. However, because of his sway in the promotion, there could be a chance that he might negotiate some kind of deal or a once-off appearance.

#2 Bryan Danielson's YES-Movement was a highlighted segment near the end of the video

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



(via

On this day 7 years ago, Daniel Bryan and the YES! Movement took over Raw(via @WWENetwork On this day 7 years ago, Daniel Bryan and the YES! Movement took over Raw 🙌 (via @WWENetwork)https://t.co/hz1h1OB3CI

The American Dragon's WWE tenure largely saw the star as one of the biggest underdogs on the roster, and his nail-biting feud against Triple H and The Authority gave birth to one of the biggest fan-led segments of 2014: the YES-Movement.

Danielson seems awfully happy in AEW and once revealed that he had a good relationship with Vince McMahon. Despite this, seeing Bryan Danielson at RAW XXX would be a surprising move, and could even signal better terms between AEW and WWE.

#1 Jon Moxley, the heart and soul of AEW, was briefly featured alongside The Shield

The Shield early in their main roster WWE runs.

The Shield once had one of the biggest followings in WWE, and even today the three men who once called each other "brother" are some of the biggest names in the industry.

But, being one of the highest-paid AEW stars, Moxley might just have enough sway to get himself involved in a one-time appearance deal. Despite this, seeing Jon Moxley in WWE would send waves through the wrestling industry.

