8-time WWE champion spoiled Edge's AEW debut weeks ago: What did we miss?

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, recently made his debut at AEW WrestleDream by confronting his friend, Christian Cage. Adam's debut exploded with reactions from fans all over the internet, as they are thrilled and excited about his possible upcoming feud against Captain Charisma.

However, recently, Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks during her WWE run, seemingly revealed that she had already hinted at Adam's debut a few weeks back through her official Twitter account.

A few weeks ago, Moné tweeted a random GIF, with the caption containing lyrics from Edge's Metalingus theme song. However, just after Adam Copeland's debut in the All Elite Wrestling promotion, Moné reposted her own tweet where she had posted the initial lyrics of the Metalingus theme song.

Mercedes reposted her own old Tweet teasing Adam AEW's debut

This seemingly confirmed that Mercedes was well aware of the fact that Edge would be joining the AEW roster as soon as his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired.

As of now, the debut of The Rated-R Superstar has created a massive buzz among wrestling fans. Moreover, the former WWE star is set to make his AEW in-ring debut on the October 10, 2023, edition of Dynamite, where he will face Luchasaurus in a singles clash. It is also likely to be the initial point to set up a rivalry between Cage and Edge in the company.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks as Adam and Christian are likely to initiate their feud soon in AEW.

Edge sends an interesting message to WWE after AEW debut

The Rated-R superstar is filled with excitement for his AEW run. He shared his enthusiasm for having a fresh roster, new challengers, and some old rivals in the company. However, amid this, Adam Copeland also shared a lengthy message through his Twitter account directed at the Stamford-based promotion.

Adam first thanked WWE for giving him an amazing opportunity for the past 25 years. He also expressed gratitude to the company for facilitating his marriage to Beth Phoenix, as he had met Beth during his tenure with WWE. Lastly, he mentioned that he had done so much for WWE and wanted to continue doing so, but the Stamford-based promotion didn't have much more for him to do.

In additional tweets, The Rated-R Superstar addressed fans' comparison of both companies. In his final tweet, Adam said that he is a fan of wrestling, and always will be. Lastly, he pledged to put the same hard work and dedication into AEW that he put into World Wrestling Entertainment.

