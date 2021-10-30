5 best factions in AEW

AEW has brought back factions as an essential part of American professional wrestling. In WWE, stables rarely existed simultaneously with the company's storylines. However, with Tony Khan's promotion, things are different.

In Japanese promotions, almost every wrestler is associated with one faction or another. AEW has introduced the same concept to great success. Most wrestlers in the company are either official members of a faction or associated with one.

Factions help promote younger stars by giving them more screentime and associating them with the more established professional wrestlers. It also helps to hide the weaknesses of each member, instead highlighting their respective strengths. Stars like Jungle Boy have already experienced some success, scoring multiple tag-team victories while teaming with Luchasaurus.

Some of AEW's factions like The Nightmare Factory, the Hardy Family Office, and The Wingmen are not popular. But the rest have found a fanbase among the crowd.

Here is a list of the five best factions in the current AEW landscape.

#5 The Pinnacle, led by AEW star MJF

The creation of The Pinnacle was a major success for AEW, as it provided them with their version of The Four Horsemen. Tully Blanchard was associated with the group, as were his clients FTR and Shawn Spears. The leader, MJF, was one of the biggest rising stars of the company.

The members of the faction are still doing well in their respective careers. However, since their rivalry with The Inner Circle, they are rarely seen together as part of the faction.

AEW should either reunite this faction or find a way to officially break MJF and Wardlow away from the group to advance the storyline.

