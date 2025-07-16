  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Adam Cole
  • Adam Cole to be officially replaced in AEW amid his uncertain future? Looking at the chances

Adam Cole to be officially replaced in AEW amid his uncertain future? Looking at the chances

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 16, 2025 11:15 GMT
Adam Cole AEW
Adam Cole on AEW TV (Image source: AEW on X)

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole might be replaced following an unfortunate announcement at AEW All In 2025. Cole's in-ring future seems uncertain after what happened last weekend.

Adam Cole was slated to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas. However, he had to relinquish his title before the show because he was not medically cleared to compete. The Panama City Playboy came out to address the fans at Globe Life Field and broke down in tears while revealing that he was dealing with some serious health issues.

During the All In Post-Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan disclosed that Cole will need some time off, and there's no fixed time frame for his comeback. As The Panama City Playboy will not be on TV for the foreseeable future, The Paragon may need a replacement. Hence, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven could be the ones to replace him due to their history with the faction.

also-read-trending Trending
Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were part of Undisputed Kingdom alongside Cole and Roderick Strong. The duo has not wrestled on AEW TV since their last match in November 2024. It's time for Taven and Bennett to finally return and fill the void in The Paragon.

Bennett and Taven would be the most trustworthy replacements for Cole in The Paragon. They are veterans of the business and could help the faction reach new heights while The Panama City Playboy recovers from his health issues.

Adam Cole shared an emotional message after his AEW All In revelation

After discussing his health issues in an emotional promo at All In 2025, Adam Cole recently took to his Instagram handle to send the following heartfelt message to fans:

"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always."
Fans will have to wait and see when the former NXT Champion makes his return to the ring.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Pratik Singh
