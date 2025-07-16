Adam Cole to be officially replaced in AEW amid his uncertain future? Looking at the chances

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole might be replaced following an unfortunate announcement at AEW All In 2025. Cole's in-ring future seems uncertain after what happened last weekend.

Adam Cole was slated to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas. However, he had to relinquish his title before the show because he was not medically cleared to compete. The Panama City Playboy came out to address the fans at Globe Life Field and broke down in tears while revealing that he was dealing with some serious health issues.

During the All In Post-Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan disclosed that Cole will need some time off, and there's no fixed time frame for his comeback. As The Panama City Playboy will not be on TV for the foreseeable future, The Paragon may need a replacement. Hence, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven could be the ones to replace him due to their history with the faction.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were part of Undisputed Kingdom alongside Cole and Roderick Strong. The duo has not wrestled on AEW TV since their last match in November 2024. It's time for Taven and Bennett to finally return and fill the void in The Paragon.

Bennett and Taven would be the most trustworthy replacements for Cole in The Paragon. They are veterans of the business and could help the faction reach new heights while The Panama City Playboy recovers from his health issues.

Adam Cole shared an emotional message after his AEW All In revelation

After discussing his health issues in an emotional promo at All In 2025, Adam Cole recently took to his Instagram handle to send the following heartfelt message to fans:

"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always."

Fans will have to wait and see when the former NXT Champion makes his return to the ring.

