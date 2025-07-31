  • home icon
Adam Copeland to bring in a debuting WWE icon & deal a blow to AEW stars on Collision? Looking at the chances

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 31, 2025 19:28 GMT
Adam Copeland
Adam Copeland is a former WWE star (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Adam Copeland joined forces with FTR earlier this year and began feuding with the Death Riders. During this time, he made it clear that he wanted to win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley.

However, after many unsuccessful attempts, Dax Harwood was starting to lose patience with The Rated R Superstar, and cracks were starting to form. At Dynasty 2025, Rated FTR faced off against the Death Riders and lost again. Following this loss, Harwood and Cash Wheeler brutally assaulted Copeland and laid him out.

The former TNT Champion then returned at AEW All In: Texas and saved Christian Cage from FTR and The Patriarchy. In the week that followed, Stokely Hathaway informed Cope that if he laid hands on Harwood and Wheeler, then he would be fired. The former World Tag Team Champions have since taken part in the Tag Title Eliminator Tournament and will face Bang Bang Gang in the next round. However, The Rated R Superstar could use WWE icon Beth Phoenix to throw a wrench in their plans.

Beth Phoenix could show up during FTR's match against Bang Bang Gang and distract the former by attacking Stokely Hathaway. This could also help advance Adam Copeland's feud with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who are trying to avoid The Rated R Superstar. This also wouldn't be the first time Beth has shown up to help Copeland out in his feud. She was involved in her husband's rivalry against The Judgment Day during his WWE run.

Showing up and costing FTR an important match would be a great way for The Glamazon to make her AEW debut. However, this is all speculation as of this writing, and fans have to wait to find out what transpires in the feud between Adam Copeland and his old partners in the coming days.

Jim Cornette criticized Adam Copeland's feud with FTR

Due to Adam Copeland returning at AEW All In: Texas with a spiked bat and chasing after FTR, Stokely informed that "three anonymous" individuals filed a complaint with management, and if Copeland put his hands on Dax or Cash, then he would be fired. This stipulation seemed a bit unfair, considering the business they are in.

Speaking on his The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran said that people in AEW are constantly involved in fights. Hence, this stipulation does not make any sense.

"So let me get this straight. Everybody in the company can just come out at random, in the back, in the parking lot, in godd*** hotel rooms, in the ring, and just lay waste to whoever the fu** they want. But Stokely's important enough that he made Tony Khan say, 'Well, if Edge f**k's with FTR, I'll just fire Edge.' They just make rules when they want them," Cornette said. [From 4:24 to 4:54]
It will be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix will make her AEW debut and cost FTR their match against Bang Bang Gang.

