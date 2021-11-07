Top 10 Former WWE Superstars currently signed with AEW

Almost a year ago, we took every former WWE superstar that was in AEW at the time, and ranked them.

At the time, AEW had 11 former WWE superstars in the company and it was fairly simple to rank them. Today - however - AEW now has 21 former WWE performers on their roster, which makes things a little more difficult.

So instead of ranking the 21 former WWE superstars, we're going to rank the top 10 former WWE superstars in AEW today. Will Chris Jericho still be number 1, or will Jon Moxley or Cody Rhodes take over? Let's find out.

*This ranking is solely based on how the superstars have been booked in AEW up until this point. Also, wrestlers who only had short stints in WWE will not be included. Records are taken from AEW.com*

10. Adam Cole (AEW Record: 5-1)

Last years ranking: Not ranked

While Adam Cole has only wrestled 6 matches in his short AEW career, the impact felt by Cole has been nothing short of incredible. Debuting Adam Cole the same night as Bryan Danielson was a risky move by AEW, but it was one that paid off and helped cap off AEW's best PPV to date.

When Adam Cole's WWE contract was up, many believed there was no way the second NXT Triple Crown Champion was not going to AEW. Cole has deep connections with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, adding to the fact that his girlfriend Britt Baker also works for AEW. Cole is back with The Elite, and has had great matches with Frankie Kazarian, Jungle Boy, and great multi-man tag matches against The Jurrasic Express, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage.

9. Malakai Black (AEW Record: 6-1)

Last years ranking: Not ranked

Ever since joining AEW, Tommy End (now Malakai Black, formerly Aleister Black) has been booked as an absolutely unstoppable force. On his first night in AEW, Black attacked Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson, cementing himself as a dangerous heel. Since his debut, Black has targeted Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family, defeating Cody Rhodes twice, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes.

Black suffered his first loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes on October 23rd on an episode of Dynamite, but even with that one loss, Black has been booked to look like an absolute beast in his short time with AEW. Not only is Black seemingly a favorite with the AEW office, he's over with the fans despite being a heel. He's been getting cheered in every match he's been in, and fans were upset when he lost to Cody Rhodes. Malakai Black's future with the company looks very bright from what we've seen up until this point.

