AEW ALL Out 2020: 3 Botches you missed 

AEW All Out took place last night live from Jacksonville, Florida, and boasted some unique matches. Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy faced off in a Mimosa Mayhem match, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara battled it out in a Broken Rules match, and Big Swole took on Dr. Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nail match.

It was a night that has garnered a lot of negativity for AEW on social media, but aside from a few mistakes and awkward moments, it was a solid night of wrestling entertainment.

Here are just three botches that AEW fans may have missed throughout the show.

#3. Britt Baker vs. Big Swole

Britt Baker vs. Big Swole was a pre-recorded cinematic match that took place at Baker's dental practice and saw Swole pick up the victory after she managed to put Baker asleep using gas.

The match was somewhat awkward throughout with both women trying to make up for the lack of noise by trash-talking, and several moves were both shaky and awkward. There was even a part where Baker pulled her friend Reba out of the way when she was beating down Swole for her.

There were forearm exchanges that didn't seem as though they connected as well as several moves that were much slower than they should have been. This could be down to Baker's ring rust after not wrestling for several months, which could be why this match was pre-recorded ahead of AEW All Out.

#2. Jungle Boy gets tangled on the ropes

The Jurrasic Express took on The Young Bucks in the second match of the night, which saw Matt and Nick find a way past Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy after several false finishes.

One of the more high octane moves in the match saw Matt Jackson deliver his usual three suplexes before trying to take Jungle Boy over the top rope. This got both men tangled up as Jungle Boy held onto the neck before falling to the ground.

The commentary in this match too made several mistakes as JR kept referring to the team as The Lucha Express multiple times.

#1. Matt Sydal's shooting star press following his AEW debut

Matt Sydal was The Joker in the Casino Battle Royal last night at All Out, but mere moments after the wrestling world had been in awe of the fact that Sydal had become the latest AEW acquisition, his debut turned sour.

Sydal climbed the ropes and since there had already been 20 men battling it out in that ring, the ropes had become quite slippy. When the former WWE star looked to deliver a Shooting Star Press, he slipped and landed on the back of his neck.

Luckily, he wasn't injured and was able to continue the match, where he showed why he could be one of AEW's most exciting signings.