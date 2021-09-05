AEW All Out 2021 - Ranking the buildup to every match

AEW All Out has become known as the biggest pay-per-view of the calendar year for All Elite Wrestling amongst many fans due to it being the anniversary of the precursor event, All In. This year's show has a ten-match card filled with titles on the line, feuds culminating and one of the most important in-ring returns to professional wrestling of the past decade.

Over the past two years, AEW All Out has been the sight of some historic moments in the company's history. The first All Out event in 2019 saw Chris Jericho defeat Hangman Page to become the first AEW World Champion and Proud N Powerful make their debut in the company.

Last year, FTR defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and Orange Cassidy beat Chris Jericho in the first Mimosa Mayhem Match. With a good amount of history seen at the first two events, 2021 will have a lot to live up to.

AEW All Out Results: Kenny Omega And The Winners And Losers Of Chicago PPVhttps://t.co/6CpNlxCQJe pic.twitter.com/fNVU8MODBo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2019

With nine matches on the main show and a big ten man tag team contest on Buy In, this stacks up as one of the most high-profile cards in All Elite Wrestling history. In this article, let's rank the buildup to every match on the AEW All Out 2021 card.

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall (AEW All Out 2021)

Ahead of his match with @realmmarshall1 at #AEWAllOut this Sunday on PPV, @PaulWight was leveled by a chair from - of all people - @RealBillyGunn on #AEWDynamite, then QT swooped in to attack. pic.twitter.com/UkTsz3voqO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Paul Wight, formerly known as "The Big Show," will be making his debut in the company at AEW All Out 2021. Wight's arrival in All Elite Wrestling came as a commentator for their Dark: Elevation weekly show. However, QT Marshall and The Factory's treatment of his broadcast partner Tony Schiavone led to Paul getting physical for the first time.

Paul Wight got a match booked against QT Marshall for the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view thanks to AEW President Tony Khan. Marshall tried to get him to think twice about the decision by revealing his hip injury and subsequent surgery. Wight didn't let that get in the way of having his first match for the promotion here though.

On the September 1st, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight confronted the Factory and got the upper hand, but Billy Gunn and the Gunn Club attacked Wight. This helped QT hit the Diamond Cutter on Wight ahead of the pay-per-view. This is the least anticipated bout on the card. Paul Wight being against QT Marshall doesn't excite most fans and the buildup hasn't changed those feelings.

1 / 10 NEXT

Edited by Arjun