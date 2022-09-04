CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer - 3 heel turns and 2 babyface turns that could happen at AEW All Out 2022

AEW All Out 2022 is set to take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and is less than 24 hours away. As of this writing, 15 matches have been announced, including four for the pre-show.

Eight matches will be contested for titles, in addition to multiple grudge bouts like Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, etc. Meanwhile, a brand new number one contender will also be crowned for the AEW World Championship in the Casino Ladder Match.

With such a stacked card scheduled for the event, a few heel and babyface turns are almost guaranteed to take place during the course of the night. So with that in mind, we will look at three heel turns and two face turns that could potentially happen at the pay-per-view:

#5. CM Punk could turn heel in the main event of All Out 2022

CM Punk and Jon Moxley faced each other in a world title unification match on the August 24, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence emerged victorious via pinfall after Punk seemingly reaggravated his injury during the bout.

On last week's Wednesday night show, The Second City Saint addressed his loss and stated that he is not at 100%. The former WWE Superstar felt that he had let the fans down, but Ace Steel came out and gave him a pep talk that fired him up. CM Punk then signed the open contract for the world title match at All Out, making it official.

With CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley II set to take at the pay-per-view, fans could see a heel turn from the former AEW World Champion. It could be a simple case of him being unable to put away Moxley during the blockbuster clash and failing in front of his hometown crowd once again, resulting in him turning to the dark side.

CM Punk has had a remarkable babyface run since his debut in All Elite Wrestling, and a heel turn will definitely open up a whole host of possibilities for him.

#4. Daniel Garcia could finally become a babyface and align with Bryan Danielson at All Out 2022

Daniel Garcia has found himself in the middle of an ongoing feud between his faction leader Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon and Jericho are set to battle each other in a singles match at All Out, with Garcia's allegiance seemingly undecided.

On the go-home edition of Dynamite before the pay-per-view, the 23-year-old star claimed that he is with The Jericho Appreciation Society and wants The Wizard to defeat Danielson at All Out. However, when Jericho tried to hit The American Dragon with a steel chair during a post-match assault, Garcia stopped his leader.

Bryan Danielson took advantage and planted Chris Jericho with a running knee instead. A similar situation could arise at the upcoming pay-per-view, where JAS members come out to attack the Blackpool Combat Club member.

Instead of siding with his faction, Daniel Garcia could help Danielson fend off the heels, turning babyface in the process. Garcia in the Blackpool Combat Club could create an interesting dynamic in the faction.

#3. Sting could start his heel run at All Out 2022

Sting is set to team up with Darby Allin and Miro to take on The House of Black at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. All six men have had their differences in the last few months.

On the July 20 edition of Dynamite, Allin faced Brody King in a singles bout. The latter picked up a dominating victory, but his violence didn't end there. Post-match, he attacked Darby Allin before Sting made the save. However, Malakai Black appeared out of nowhere and spat mist on the WWE Hall of Famer.

A month later, The Icon emerged from a coffin during Allin's stipulation match against King. He showed the effects of the mist attack but threw his baseball bat towards Black. The latter picked it up before walking away without doing any damage.

Many fans speculate this could hint at a heel turn for Sting, and the scenario could play out at All Out. It will be exciting to see how Tony Khan books The Icon in case he does start a villainous run in the company.

#2. MJF could return as a babyface at All Out 2022

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been away from All Elite Wrestling programming since his fiery promo on Dynamite in June. Recent reports have hinted at his return, and he could make an appearance at the All Out pay-per-view.

Many speculate that he could be the 'Joker' in the Casino Ladder Match at the event. He will immediately become the firm favorite to become the number one contender for the world championship if he is a participant in that bout.

However, a more exciting way to bring him back would be after the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk. Imagine a scenario where a heel Punk wins the gold and berates his own hometown crowd.

The Salt of the Earth could then make a return to the promotion and confront The Second City Saint. It would immediately cement him as the top babyface in AEW, and the two stars could have a blockbuster feud for the world title in the coming months.

#1. Luchasaurus could turn heel again at All Out 2022

Christian Cage is set to face his former protege Jungle Boy in a grudge match at All Out 2022. However, another AEW star could play a major role in this upcoming bout.

Jungle Boy's tag team partner, Luchasuarus, turned heel briefly when the 25-year-old star was out of action. He aligned with Cage and acted as his enforcer. But that turned out to be a ruse as soon as Jungle Boy made his return to AEW programming.

However, Cage is a conniving heel, and he could persuade Luchasaurus to join his side again in Chicago. It would make more storyline sense for Jungle Boy to have the odds stacked against him before he eventually takes down the villainous duo.

