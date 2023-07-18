AEW could announce the blockbuster arrival of a 19-year veteran amidst WWE interest this week

WWE is interested in signing a 19-year veteran Nick Aldis. But it is highly possible that AEW could beat the Stamford-based promotion and acquire the star.

Last year Aldis revealed that he was unhappy with the creative direction the promotion was moving and thus requested his release from the National Wrestling Alliance. He was later suspended from the Tennesse-based promotion, and the veteran permanently parted ways with the company.

Earlier this year, The Englishman returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Rebellion special event. His latest match was on July 15 at Slammiversary pay-per-view. He lost the Impact World Championship match against the champion, Alex Shelley. Now, according to PWInsider, Aldis has reportedly left IMPACT Wrestling once again.

There had been several reports in the past that WWE was keen on signing the multi-time champion. But he might decide to show up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Earlier this week, the AEW President announced that a major title match was canceled due to an injury. The match was between Claudio Castagnoli and Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Title at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Briscoe had suffered a knee injury and thus requires surgery. Hence his title match has been canceled.

Khan also revealed that the Swiss Superman will defend his title against a different opponent. The mystery wrestler could be revealed to be Nick Aldis. The 19-year veteran could show up and dethrone Castagnoli as well.

AEW recently won the race against WWE in the chase to sign Kota Ibushi

For several months, especially since his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling had come to an end the internet had been buzzing over where Kota Ibushi would end up next.

WWE reportedly had a keen interest in the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, but they were unable to capture the Japanese star.

This week's episode of Dynamite will feature the Blood and Guts match between The Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Elite inside the steel structure. Both teams revealed their fifth and final member last week.

While The BCC's final member was revealed to be the returning PAC, Kenny Omega made the shocking announcement that Kota Ibushi will be the fifth member of The Elite's team.

This will mark the debut of Ibushi in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Nick Aldis could snub WWE and sign with All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

