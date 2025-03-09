AEW to book shocking twist in Revolution main event to rival John Cena's heel turn? Possibility explored

AEW President and head booker Tony Khan is under immense pressure from a section of the audience to deliver a memorable Revolution PPV. Rival promotion WWE is currently on a roll. At the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, John Cena turned heel for the first time in ages and this has become one of the greatest moments in the history of the business.

At Revolution 2025, it is going to be important for All Elite Wrestling to give fans a moment as special as the 47-year-old's heel turn. Tony Khan might manage to do it with an unexpected masterstroke - execute a Cope heel turn.

The Cope-Moxley rivalry has been an intense affair so far. For the longest time, the former Dean Ambrose was undefeatable, predominantly because of his Death Riders faction's presence. However, his leadership has been drastically weakened, with Cope and his allies chipping away at the individual members. Cope has now managed to neutralize everyone in this group apart from Moxley. Furthermore, on Dynamite, he shook Wheeler Yuta's hands, in a show of respect towards the young star.

At Revolution, the WWE Hall of Famer and The Death Riders might shock the wrestling world by joining hands and turning on the former SHIELD member. Fans have been longing to see a 'heel' Cope in AEW and their wish might finally get fulfilled at the upcoming pay-per-view.

AEW Revolution to feature numerous title matches

At Revolution 2025, titles such as the Continental Championship, the TBS Championship, the World Tag Team Championship, the AEW World Championship, and more will be on the line.

Here is the show's entire match card:

Steel Cage match - Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW World Championship match - Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Women's World Championship match - "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

TBS Championship match - Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Tag Team Championship match - The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

Continental Championship match - Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

International Championship match - Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

#1 Contender to the World Championship match - Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Singles match - MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Revolution 2025 will take place tonight in LA, California at the Crypto.com Arena.

