AEW to bring back gruesome stipulation match for Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page at All In? Exploring the possibility 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 21, 2025 10:46 GMT
Fans worldwide are anticipating Hangman vs. Moxley at All In 2025. (Image via AEW Instagram)

AEW stars Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page will lock horns for the AEW World Title at All In. Fans worldwide are anticipating this match immensely. Most want the former Dean Ambrose dethroned because he and his Death Riders faction have been terrorizing the locker room.

Ending Moxley's title reign is no child's play. The Purveyor of Violence is having a dominant AEW World Championship run and does not intend to leave the spotlight anytime soon. Throughout his career, he has been in several violent matches. He has shed blood numerous times, and it appears as if he gets immense pleasure from doing so. One of his most infamous bouts took place at Revolution 2021, where Moxley battled Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. This unique stipulation had potential, but All Elite Wrestling executed it poorly.

Tony Khan has the opportunity to right his wrongs at All In. He could make Moxley vs. Hangman an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. However, this time around, the ending could be better and more creative. Fans deserve a good match with this one-of-a-kind stipulation, and Tony Khan could make their dreams come true at the upcoming pay-per-view. Additionally, if its execution is flawless, fans in attendance will experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

WWE legend Rikishi defends Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley and AEW were recently slapped with a civil lawsuit. This lawsuit was filed by production crew member Christopher Dispensa, accusing the world champion and the company of injuring him.

Interestingly, WWE legend Rikishi sided with the former Dean Ambrose in this case. In a recent appearance on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, he blamed Dispensa for ignorance and carelessness.

"Obviously, he knows what the business is. He knows what the wrestlers do, in and out the ring, and if you see us coming, damn it, you better have your eyes ahead on the swivel and move the hell out the way,” said Rikishi. (H/T PW Mania)

Fans will hope that this lawsuit does not affect Jon Moxley and the promotion too much.

