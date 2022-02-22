AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Lance Archer destroys opponent on the ramp, Andrade El Idolo sends message to former WWE superstar

Welcome to the results for the 51st episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

This week's show featured eight matches, with a number of top stars like Andrade El Idolo, Ruby Soho, and Jay Lethal in action. There were quite a few multi-man tag team matches this week.

Without any delay, let's see what happened on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

AEW Dark: Elevation (February 22nd, 2022) Results -Tay Conti, Anna Jay and Red Velvet vs. Freya States, Angelica Risk and Arie Alexander on AEW Dark: Elevation

Tay Conti started the match by out wrestling her opponent and sweeping her off the mat. She snapped Arie Alexander's arm as Freya States tagged in. Tay Conti's attempted sunset flip was countered as she hit a running elbow in the corner before tagging in Anna Jay, who tagged in Red Velvet.

The latter kicked States repeatedly and delivered a standing moonsault. States hit a swinging backbreaker as the heels took control. They cut the ring in half and isolated Red Velvet into their corner.

She made a hot tag to Anna Jay as she hit a suplex and a low kick for a nearfall. The Dark Order member applied the Queen's Slayer for the win.

Result: Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Red Velvet def. Freya States, Angelica Risk, and Arie Alexander

Grade: C

2point0, Daniel Garcia and Gunn Club vs. Dean Alexander, Dominic Garrini, Chico Adams, Ariel Levy, and Kevin Ku on AEW Dark: Elevation

Matt Lee started the match with a huge German suplex. He tagged in Jeff Parker, who hit a European uppercut before shoving Kevin Ku in the corner. Austin Gunn tagged in to face Dominic Garrini as he combined with Colten Gunn to take Garrini down. Daniel Garcia tagged in and locked Dean Alexander in his submission finisher for the win.

Result: 2point0, Daniel Garcia and Gunn Club def. Dean Alexander, Dominic Garrini, Chico Adams, Ariel Levy, and Kevin Ku

Grade: C

The Bunny vs. Kaitland Alexis on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both women started the match with a headlock as Kaitland Alexis mocked The Bunny. The AHFO member choked Alexis with her jacket before kicking her in the corner.

The Bunny hit a knee lift and took her down the Rabbit Hole for the win.

Result: The Bunny def. Kaitland Alexis

Grade: C+

