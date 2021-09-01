AEW Dark Results - Mystery woman debuts and attacks male wrestler, Identity revealed, Andrade watches big main event, and more (31st August 2021)

This week's AEW Dark kicked off with an update regarding new entrants for the upcoming Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

The AEW Dark match card tonight featured 11 bouts, and Kris Statlander got the in-ring proceedings underway following the usual introductions from Taz and Excalibur.

Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

The AEW debutant started strong with a hammerlock, and she blocked the 'boop' a few times and continued with her offense.

Santander's strength was on full display as she caught Grey in mid-air and delivered a lengthy delayed vertical suplex.

Kris got the inside hook on her opponent and got the job done with the Fisherman's Buster.

Result: Kris Statlander def. Selene Grey on AEW Dark

Grade: C

AEW's resident alien looks more than ready to take on Britt Baker at All Out in her quest to become the new women's champion.

A really well-made video package aired next that previewed CM Punk's scheduled All Out match against Darby Allin.

"The Bad Boy" Joey Janela vs. Robert Anthony (AEW Dark)

The Bad Boy @JANELABABY is on his way to the ring on #AEWDark - Watch NOW: https://t.co/qyAhu0Xygx pic.twitter.com/CjRb4VGtKV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Joey Janela didn't allow his opponent a moment to soak in the atmosphere as he attacked him in the corner.

Robert Anthony got back with a high boot, followed by a flipping dive on Janela. That was unexpected! Anthony rolled Janela back in the ring and got applause from fans for his delayed vertical suplex.

Anthony kept working on Janela and looked sharp in his movement. Janela, however, regained control of the match with a sunset flip. The Bad Boy lit Anthony's chest up with a series of chops.

While Janela landed his thrust kick, he also missed a top-rope elbow drop as Anthony got his knees up in time.

Anthony began his comeback with two clotheslines before trapping his opponent in the modified Romero Special for a near fall.

Joey Janela fought out of the fireman's carry to deliver a brainbuster, a kick to the back, and the Death Valley Driver for the three-count. It was a clinical sequence from Janela to get the win, but he didn't seem done with his opponent.

Result: Joey Janela def. Robert Anthony on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Just as Janela was about to unleash a post-match beatdown on Anthony, a mysterious woman entered the ring and had a brief staredown with the Bad Boy.

It turned out that she was Janela's aide as Joey tossed a lifeless Robert Anthony towards the woman. The incredibly jacked lady showed freakish power to hoist Anthony up for a huge powerbomb.

The shocking post-match segment ended with Janela celebrating with his new partner!

The identity of the new AEW face was later revealed to be Kayla Rossi - an FBB PRO who has been training at the Nightmare Factory to become a pro wrestler.

AEW introduced Kayla Rossi in the strongest possible way by booking her to powerbomb a male wrestler, and it will be interesting to see how she fares under the guidance of Joey Janela on television.

Special props also go out to Robert Anthony for an engaging showing on AEW Dark.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry