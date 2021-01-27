AEW Dark Result - Female star makes pro wrestling debut, Special segment, Brodie Lee Jr. steals the show, Miro, and more - 26th January 2021 

Ricky Starks, Excalibur, and Taz kicked off the latest AEW Dark episode, and we moved straight to the first match.

#1. Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark

Miro was out with his butler Chukie T, aka Charles Taylor, and Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Feugo attempted a roundhouse kick early on in an attempt to stun Miro.

The former WWE star caught hold off Fuego's kicks. Miro turned Fuego inside-out with a big clothesline. Miro continued to dominate with a rough elbow followed by a roundhouse kick. Chuckie T reluctantly clapped as Miro looked to finish the match off.

Fuego, however, had some fight in him as he went for the tornado DDT. Miro caught Fuego up on his shoulders and delivered the Samoan drop.

Miro loaded up and ended the match with the punt kick to the face, followed by the Game Over.

Result: Miro def. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#2. Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow on AEW Dark

Jungle Boy and Lee Johnson started the match with a collar and elbow tie-up. A few shoulder tackles and leapfrogs were exchanged in a stalemate before the pace settled down.

Solow got the tag, and he locked up with Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus came in with a high kick, but Solow made a tag to Johnson.

Jurassic Express wore Johnson out by working in tandem. Johnson made his way to the corner and got Solow into the match. Johnson and Solow worked in cohesion to shift the match in their favor. They went to work on Jungle Boy with strikes in the corner followed by a suplex.

Solow came back in and delivered a jumping knee drop on Jungle Boy for a two-count. Jungle Boy decked Johnson with a clothesline to make the hot tag to Luchasaurus.

AEW's resident dinosaur cleared house with kicks and suplexes. Luchasaurus rammed Johnson against the guard railing on the outside.

Back in the ring, Luchasaurus hit Solow with a knee strike followed by the chokeslam and the standing moonsault press for a near fall.

A dizzy Johnson tried to get back in, but he was sent outside yet again. Lee finally assisted Solow to get Luchasaurus out of the picture. Jungle Boy was now the legal man, and Johnson and Solow had the upper hand.

Johnson and Solow almost pulled off an upset with a flurry of moves on Jungle Boy, who kicked out at two and a half.

Jungle Boy escaped the onslaught, and with a little bit of help, he locked the Snare Trap on Solow for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: Jurassic Express def. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow on AEW Dark

Grade: A

#3. SCU vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes on AEW Dark

Frankie Kazarian got the match underway with Terrell Hughes. The veteran prevented his younger opponent from dictating the pace in the early goings of the match.

Christopher Daniels got the tag, and SCU executed a multi-move combo to keep Terrell grounded. Terrell made the tag to Terrence, who came in hot with a clothesline. Daniels shut Terrence down in the corner with a quick kick.

A hook neckbreaker got Kazarian a two-count. SCU was in control of the contest as they worked smoothly together to get more quick counts on TNT.

Terrence caught Daniels mid-air and dropped him with a slam. It was now time for D-Von Dudley's sons to enjoy a phase of momentum. Terrell connected with two big chops on Daniels. TNT rocked Daniels with a good spear-knee combo followed by a double Japenese arm drag.

Kazarian finally got the tag, and he went on a rampage. SCU got a near fall from a powerbomb-neckbreaker combo.

TNT almost got the win with a leg drop on Kazarian, but Frankie kicked out. The finishing sequence of the match saw SCU foil TNT's 3D attempt. SCU ended the AEW Dark match with the Best Meltzer Ever.

Result: SCU def. Terrence and Terrell Hughes on AEW Dark

Grade: B+