AEW DARK Results: Chris Jericho faction member squashes star in seconds, former WWE Superstar's partner outperforms in main event, top tag team show their mean side (30 August 2022)

AEW DARK Opener: Serpentico w/Luthor vs. John Silver of the Dark Order

The two stars kicked off AEW DARK with slow and methodical wrestling holds before John Silver captured the upper hand. The Dark Order star then maintained the momentum and manhandled the smaller athlete.

After some timely interference from Luthor, Serpentico captured the upper hand and proceeded to pummel Silver.

Unfortunately for the masked star, a failed headbutt attempt gave John Silver enough time to fully recover and regain the upper hand. Serpentico then tried to fight back but was met by a Spin Doctor from Silver, taking him out indefinitely.

Winner: John Silver (Pin).

Grade: B, a decent AEW DARK opener but predictable due to the two competitors.

Charlette Renegade vs. Diamante

Diamante and Charlette Renegade kicked off the match relatively evenly, with both athletes going back and forth initially. Diamante then gained the upper hand, proceeding to pummel the taller star. Robyn then interfered in the match, allowing her sister to secure the upper hand over Diamante.

A botched Hurricanrana affected the flow of the match, but with both athletes uninjured, the bout continued. The Renegade Sisters then failed to perform some "twin magic," with Robyn accidentally knocking Charlette down. Diamante then capitalized, ending the bout and capturing the win on AEW DARK.

Winner: Diamante (Pin).

Grade: C, both stars fumbled at critical moments, making the bout have more scary moments than entertaining.

Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Gus De La Vega

Angelo Parker kicked off the match by quickly attacking De La Vega before he could respond, then delivering his finisher and capturing the win within minutes.

Winner: Angelo Parker, (Pin).

Grade: N/A, The Jericho Appreciation Society continues to dominate on AEW DARK with another squash.

Kiera Hogan vs. Mylo

The bout shockingly began with Mylo gaining the upper hand over Jade Cargill's Baddie Squad member. Despite this, Kiera Hogan quickly regained the upper hand. Mylo then made a costly mistake during a running attack attempt, allowing Hogan to capitalize and end off the bout with a Roundhouse Kick Combination.

Winner: Kiera Hogan (Pin).

Grade: C, Hogan still seems awkward in the ring despite being strongly booked on AEW DARK.

AEW DARK Trios: The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Parker Boudreaux) w/ Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez, and Hermano

Ari Daivari started the bout off for his team against Tysahaun Perez, with the former WWE Superstar quickly taking the upper hand. Slim J was then let into the bout, brutally beating Perez up and dominating him with his agile offense. Perez then managed to escape, allowing Logan Cruz to enter the bout against the fresh Parker Boudreaux.

Boudreaux then proceeded to attack both Hermano and Perez, using all three stars as weapons against each other. The giant star then allowed both Slim J and Daivari to deliver their finishers before he finished off Cruz with his Back Suplex Sideslam.

Winners: The Trustbusters, (Pin).

Grade: B+, the oddly paired team, seem to work together quite well, with each playing off the other's strengths.

Julia Hart of The House of Black vs. Vickie Dreamboat

The two stars began the bout with back and forth holds before Julia Hart connected with a kick to the face. Hart then knocked Vickie Dreamboat down before she began to assault the star in the turnbuckle. Dreamboat then managed to turn the tide after hitting a Russian Legsweep.

The two stars then briefly took the bout outside, where Julia was hit against the steel stairs. The bout then returned to the ring, where Hart ended the bout swiftly with a devastating submission to gain the victory for The House of Black.

Winner: Julia Hart (Sub).

Grade: B, Hart continues to dominate her opponents on AEW DARK, which might be setting her up for a bigger run on television.

Kayla Rossi w/Diamond Shiek vs. Vipress

While Vipress began the AEW DARK match, trying to go toe-to-toe with Kayla Rossi, the far stronger star immediately began to toss her around like a ragdoll.

Rossi then pummeled her opponent after trying some offense, quickly delivering a Fallaway Slam and a Standing Diving Moonsault to end the bout.

Winner: Kayla Rossi, (Pin).

Grade: B, Rossi looks to be growing to be a massive star in the promotion.

AEW DARK Tag Team Match: The Varsity Blonds vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

Brian Pillman Jr. kicked off the match against Rosario Grillo, quickly gaining the upper hand with some uncharacteristic aggression.

The two teams then met each other in the ring for a brief brawl after Pillman hit a devastating spear onto Grillo and began pummeling the star.

Griff Garrison then entered the bout and the two knocked Dean Alexander into the barricade. The Varsity Blonds then hit a Plancha + Dropkick combination onto Grillo, allowing Garrison to pin him for the win.

Winners: The Varsity Blonds, (Pin).

Grade: B+, an interesting new aggressive side to the duo that will hopefully translate into Dynamite and Rampage.

Dante Martin vs. AR Fox

The two high-flyers kicked off their AEW DARK clash with some quick back-and-forth offensive maneuvers, evenly matching each other. Dante Martin quickly picked up the upper hand up after hitting AR Fox with an unexpected Dropkick. The veteran then hit an impressive rolling brainbuster, gaining a near fall on Martin.

Martin then briefly regained the upper hand, and the two continued their back-and-forth clash. The younger star then hit a high-velocity cross body, solidifying his upper hand. AR Fox then shockingly delivered a springboard Spanish Fly followed by a 450 Splash and got another near-fall.

Dante Martin then wormed himself out of the veteran's offense and hit a critical Nose Dive to gain the win.

Winner: Dante Martin, (Pin).

Grade: A, an impressive match that could easily have been on Dynamite or Rampage.

Tyson Maddux vs. Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson

Brock Anderson quickly gained the upper hand over Tyson Maddux and immediately targeted the star's limbs one by one. Maddux then briefly gained the upper hand but proceeded to strut before attempting a running attack.

The second-generation star then delivered a brutal Spinebuster, paying homage to his father Arn Anderson and gaining the victory.

Winner: Brock Anderson, (Pin).

Grade: B, while the match was short, Brock continues to dominate on AEW DARK which will hopefully lead to more opportunities for the star.

AEW DARK Tag Team Match: The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) vs. Oliver Sawyer and Manny Lo

Anthony Henry kicked off the bout against Manny Lo and quickly began to assault the star. JD Drake then entered the bout, continuing the beating on the smaller star. Oliver Sawyer then finally entered the bout, briefly using his vigor to attack the Workhorsemen.

Unfortunately for the young star, JD Drake proved too big for him to topple, and both stars proceeded to dominate him. Henry first hit a running Knee Attack in the corner, followed by a Senton from Drake.

The duo then delivered their Diving Footstomp, followed by a Diving Moonsault from Drake to end the AEW DARK bout.

Winners: The Workhorsemen (Pin).

Grade: A, the duo continue to look very impressive after initially being little more than jobbers.

Leila Grey vs. Renee Michelle

The stars began the bout evenly matched with a strong lockup. Leila Grey then picked up the upper hand, chocking Renee Michelle in the corner turnbuckle. Michelle then gained the upper hand, hitting an impressive Missile Dropkick.

Unfortunately for the star, Grey regained the upper hand with a Jawbreaker followed by a Knee Strike and Tornado DDT. Leila then hit her opponent with her finisher, capturing the win.

Winner: Leila Grey, (Pin).

Grade: C, while both stars gave their all, a plethora of botches took away from the bout in the end.

AEW DARK Main Event: RUSH w/Jose the Assistant vs. Blake Christian

RUSH quickly began to assault Blake Christian by using his size advantage to gain the upper hand over the smaller star. The two then utilized their agility against each other before taking the match outside, where Christian was tossed from corner to corner by RUSH.

The star continued his assault on Blake, opting to toy with the star instead of finishing off the match. Christian then shockingly gained some momentum, even managing to hit a high velocity Missile Dropkick followed by two Tope Suicidas and a final Suicide Dive.

Blake Christian then hit a Springboard 450 Splash, gaining a near fall in the process. Unfortunately, a second attempt of the move was met by a headbutt from RUSH, followed by an elbow. The star then hit his finisher, the Bullshorns, to finish the bout.

Winner: RUSH, (Pin).

Grade: A, an interesting bout between the two, allowing RUSH to gain another victory, albeit on AEW DARK.

