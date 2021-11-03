AEW Dark Results - Former Champion from WWE makes his big debut, Top star attacked with brass knuckles, PAC's main event

This week's AEW Dark opened with a pre-recorded segment of FTR cutting a promo from Dax Harwood's house.

FTR issued an open challenge to all the Luchadors except the Lucha Bros for the next episode of Dynamite, where they will put their AAA Tag Team Championship on the line.

The main show finally kicked off with Excalibur and Taz welcoming fans as the in-ring proceedings got underway with a tag team match.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Joe Coleman & Idris Abraham (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark

Santana started the match for his team while Idris stepped in from the other end. Coleman told his partner to go after Santana's leg, but the Inner Circle member executed a drop step and landed two stiff back elbows.

Santana got a round of applause for a basement dropkick as Abraham struggled to tag out of the match. Santana went for the Three Amigos and got in Ortiz before the third suplex.

Ortiz brought Coleman into the ring and dropped him down with a short-arm clothesline. Santana tagged himself in and delivered a double powerbomb on Coleman with Ortiz's help.

Idris showed some fight with an enziguri, but Ortiz and Santana were a step ahead. The duo executed a perfect combination that included a knee lift, an enziguri, and a rolling lariat.

The combo knocked Idris' lights out and was more than enough to get Santana and Ortiz the win.

Result: Santana & Ortiz def. Joe Coleman & Idris Abraham on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Viva Van vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) on AEW Dark

Vickie Guerrero cut the music with her trademark 'Excuse me,' and she didn't miss the chance to insult Justin Roberts. Guerrero introduced Nyla Rose as the future TBS champion before the Native Beast's entrance theme was played once again on AEW Dark.

Rose started the match on the front foot as she tossed Viva Van across the ring with ease. Rose kicked her opponent in the ribs and sized her up before coming in for a back elbow.

Van avoided contact and tried to string a few kicks together. Nyla chopped Van across the windpipe and rocked her with a heel kick out of nowhere.

Rose finally landed the running back elbow, which was the setup for the Beast Bomb. As expected, this was just another routine victory for the former AEW Women's champion.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Viva Van on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam