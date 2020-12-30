AEW Dark Results - Impressive debut, Big attack after the main event, and more - 29th December 2020

AEW Dark opened with a graphic paying tribute to Brodie Lee. We went straight to the first match of the evening.

#1. Vary Morales (AEW Debut) vs. Rey Fenix on AEW Dark

Vary Morales.

Morales didn't accept Fenix's show of respect and the match kicked off with a fast-paced exchange. Morales enjoyed some early advantage with a series of impressive kicks. Morales wore Fenix down in the corner, which included connecting with a flipping senton.

Fenix's attempt to fight back was shut down with a clean dropkick. Fenix finally clawed his way back into the match with a hook kick. The #1 contender for the AEW World title began to rally. He planted Morales with a spinebuster followed by a single-foot dropkick. Morales kicked out, but Fenix connected with the body shots.

Morales executed a big hurricanerana from the top rope, followed by a DDT for a near fall. The AEW debutant was putting on an excellent performance as he connected with a shotgun dropkick. Fenix responded with a kick. It was the beginning of the end for Morales as Fenix delivered the kinniku buster for the win.

Result: Rey Fenix def. Vary Morales on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#2. Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford on AEW Dark

Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.

Snow attempted a submission move to kick off the match, but Penelope was one step ahead as she assumed control of the proceedings. Ford began to dominate the contest, and it all started with a pump kick.

Ford executed a double knee attack on Snow, who mounted a comeback with some stiff strikes. The match ended fast as Ford connected with the springboard cutter.

Result: Penelope Ford def. Lindsay Snow on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#3. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux (AEW Tag Team Debut) vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds on AEW Dark

John Silver and Alex Reynolds picked up a win on AEW Dark.

The tag team match followed the typical Dark format as Dean and Reynolds got the contest underway. Maddux got the quick tag, and he impressed with a power slam n Reynolds. He continued to show off his strength with a delayed vertical suplex.

Reynolds kicked Maddux in the face, and Silver got the tag. The Dark Order members connected with an assisted European uppercut. Silver and Reynolds were in control now. Silver and Reynolds punished Maddux with the quick tags until he created some separation to make the hot tag.

Dean briefly had both Silver and Reynolds against the ropes. A DDT on Reynolds got Dean a near fall. Maddux got the tag, and they attempted a double team move. Reynolds escaped, and Dark Order isolated Maddux. They executed an extensive multi-move combo to get the win.

Result: John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux on AEW Dark

Grade: B