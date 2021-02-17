AEW Dark Results - Jon Moxley appears, WWE Superstar's wife debuts, Match ends in five seconds - 16th February 2021

AEW got back with another stacked episode of Dark, and it was a special show as Jon Moxley was in action. The former AEW world champion kicked off the episode with a singles match.

#1. Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz on AEW Dark

Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley made his entrance with the IWGP US Championship title. Cruz didn't waste any time as he rocked Moxley with a dropkick right off the gate.

Cruz connected with rights and lefts to Mox's gut before executing a head scissors move. Moxley weathered the early storm, stopped Cruz's splash, and delivered a German suplex. Moxley began to dominate the match as he turned Cruz inside out.

Cruz missed a top rope splash and was stunned by a rolling Moxley elbow. Moxley shut down Cruz's attempts at a comeback and locked in the guillotine to win the match.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Jon Cruz on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#2. Bear Country vs. Chaos Project on AEW Dark

Bear Country.

Serpentico and Boulder got the match underway, and it was Boulder who enjoyed the early momentum courtesy of his power. Bronson got the tag and sent Boulder crashing into Sepentico.

Bronson began working on Serpentico, but Luther got involved, and the action spilled to the outside and distracted the referee. Chaos Project took control of the match as Serpentico hit a splash. Luther came in and bulldogged Serpentico onto Bronson.

Chaos Project had Bronson in a world of trouble in their corner. They made constant tags and kept Bronson isolated. Bronson finally created some separation with a shoulder tackle followed by a clothesline to make the hot tag to Boulder.

Boulder took on both his opponents as he executed a Samoan Drop-DDT combo. Luther stopped Bear Country from delivering a double-team move. He took Boulder outside and shoved him against the steel ring post.

Back in the ring, Serpentico had Bronson laid out, and he executed the Senton Atomico for a two-count. Chaos Project looked to pile up the pressure on Bronson, but Boulder came in to save his partner from the Creeping Death. Serpentico was pile-driven onto Luther. Bear Country then hit an assisted splash for the win.

Result: Bear Country def. Chaos Project on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

#3. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. The Butcher & The Blade on AEW Dark

The Butcher & The Blade making their entrance.

As expected, this was a one-sided squash match, as Butcher & The Blade began pushing their opponents even before the contest began.

Patrick was laid out with the powerbomb as soon as the bell rang. Butcher and Blade, as noted earlier, dominated the match and ended it with their neckbreaker-powerbomb combo.

Result: The Butcher & The Blad def. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#4. Shanna vs. Renee Michelle on AEW Dark

Renee Michelle.

WWE superstar Drake Maverick's wife Rene Michelle made her AEW debut against Shanna, who came out in Vegeta-inspired in-ring gear.

Michelle gained control of Shanna's arms early on in the match. Shanna fought back with a few arm drags and step-up tiaras. Michelle regained control and looked aggressive in her approach as she connected with rights in the corner.

Shanna created some separation, but Michelle continued to get the better of the exchanges. Shanna finally began her comeback with a series of chops and clotheslines. Shanna connected with a running back elbow and Angel's Wings for a two-count.

Shanna finished the match with a Sunner, followed by a dropkick and the Tiger Suplex.

Result: Shanna def. Renee Michelle on AEW Dark

Grade: B