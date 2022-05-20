Wardlow should emerge from AEW Double or Nothing as a true franchise player

Somewhere, AEW owner Tony Khan is in the laboratory, building a monster just like Dr. Frankenstein. Except this creature doesn't have bolts in his neck; he's got fire in his blood.

Wardlow has emerged as AEW's top young heavyweight, based on his ridiculous power, earth-shattering moves and natural connection with the audience. His appearance and presence have captured the imagination of All Elite Wrestling's fanbase, who call out his name in 'Goldberg-esque' fashion.

Every throw, slam or suplex has a live crowd nearly ready to jump out of their seats due to the fact that it feels like the building itself has just moved. There's definitely a change in the Richter scale when the 34-year-old star gets rolling in the ring.

Wardlow has proven to be a homegrown talent for Tony Khan and AEW, and most of his rise was organic. The audience began reacting to him working as the heavy for MJF and The Pinnacle. The more he was disrespected and used as a tool by Friedman, the more support they showed. That's when his eventual babyface turn started to take place.

It's been a defining moment in his career thus far, and his antagonist has done a terrific job of setting him up for success. MJF's scumbag persona has come in handy here. He's been the perfect foil as we witnessed the growth of one of All Elite Wrestling's brightest young stars.

Wardlow will now face the last of MJF's challenges before AEW Double or Nothing in the hopes of finally controlling his own destiny

After taking lashes from The Salt of the Earth's belt on Dynamite this week, the powerhouse performer is reaching the finish line of this angle. At Double or Nothing - what many perceive to be the promotion's flagship pay-per-view - Wardlow has a chance to write the next dramatic chapter in his story.

AEW Out Of Context @zerocontextAEW Wardlow no selling the whipping shots is phenomenal booking strap this man with the world title most expeditiously #AEWDynamite Wardlow no selling the whipping shots is phenomenal booking strap this man with the world title most expeditiously #AEWDynamite https://t.co/jrSrCwRKPo

It's all there in this storyline, with wall after wall thrown against the sympathetic babyface who must beat the odds. Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a cage match with MJF meddling as the special referee.

Once he gets past Spears (which he undoubtedly will), things will finally come down to Wardlow against the devilish MJF, with the big man's wrestling soul on the line.

This is an opportunity for the promotion to not only build on the massive momentum one of their up-and-coming performers has, but also to solidify their title picture even more. Wardlow is a legitimate heavyweight who can step into a top contender's spot right away.

The long-term booking of this angle has been brilliant. It has elevated Wardlow while still keeping MJF strong in his role as AEW's top heel. Tony Khan is often criticized for not utilizing talent properly, or letting stories go by the wayside, but that isn't the case here. It's likely we will see them pull out all the stops to conclude this feud.

AEW has handled the maturation process of Wardlow perfectly. There's no reason to believe that he won't emerge from Double or Nothing as not only the victor, but a much bigger star than he was before.

What do you think the future holds for Wardlow after his feud with MJF is settled? Could he be the AEW World Champion someday? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Jacob Terrell