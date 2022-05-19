3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (May 18, 2022)

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from Houston, and as usual, everything is bigger in Texas. The huge show was no different, highlighted by matches from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with spices from other storylines sprinkled in.

AEW is racing towards the annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29, and this show helped pour a little bit of fuel into the fire. There have been some surprises and big moments as things are heating up heading into the summer.

That being said, let's take a look at three things that stood out in this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#3. The Wild Card Wednesday picks for the Owen Hart Cup were big surprises, but for different reasons

Seeing John Morrison, now 'Johnny Elite,' appear with another company and under a new alias fits perfectly.

Even after 20 years in the ring, Johnny looks better than ever and is always in great shape. Although AEW's roster is already pretty full, he's a welcome addition because of his talent and charisma.

However, the selection of Maki Itoh in the women's bracket was downright underwhelming. Even though she has appeared with AEW before, she's not necessarily a name that would blow anyone's mind.

While the crowd in the arena did (luckily) react to her, there were better and more well-established choices for this spot. As Britt Baker would likely be the favorite against almost anyone in this tournament, she was clearly not going to lose this match in particular. She advances in what was a throw-away segment of the show.

#2. The AEW Tag Team Titles will likely change hands at Double or Nothing 2022

It's looking more and more like Christian is setting up Jurassic Express to take a major fall. He's starting to get a little too hands-on, and it could be a slow burn for him to eventually betray the team.

Another factor that comes into play is that - at some point - Tony Khan is going to want to push Jungle Boy as a singles performer due to his mass appeal. So the upcoming event may not only see the team lose the gold but possibly even split. The finish of this match will likely be one that fans are talking about. At least, all signs are pointing that way.

#1 - As we get closer and closer to AEW Double or Nothing, tensions continue to rise between CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page

This week, CM Punk was out doing commentary for Hangman Page's match against Konosuke Takeshita and made sure to fire as many verbal shots as possible. After his convincing win, Page was confronted on the ramp by The Best in the World. The two men had a staredown before the champ made his way to the back.

Most critics and observers believe that Punk will take the title at the upcoming pay-per-view. Some have even predicted that we might see a 'Summer of Punk' in All Elite Wrestling.

This title match acts almost as a mirror to what the entire card is shaping up to be. With Punk and Page setting the tone, Double or Nothing 2022 promises to be an intensely electric event. They showed that again with this week's show.

What did you think about the latest episode of AEW Dynamite? Are you looking forward to Double or Nothing? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Angana Roy