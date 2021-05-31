AEW Double Or Nothing Results: WWE Hall of Famer debuts, Big title change, Brutal end to Stadium Stampede

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 did not disappoint. With all the major Championships up for grabs, the stars put up an incredible performance.

We got two massive debuts, a big title change as well as a fantastic show from top to bottom. With the pay-per-view being close to five hours, there is a lot to unpack.

Read on for full AEW Double or Nothing results.

THE BUY IN: Serena Deeb (C) vs Riho (NWA Women's Championship Match)

The AEW Buy-In pre-show saw Serena Deeb defend the NWA Women's Championship against Riho. Both ladies got a massive pop from the jam-packed crowd at Daily's Place.

Riho went for a handshake but Deeb replied by slapping her across the face. The match was pretty even and both Deeb and Riho put on a great show for the audience. The finish saw Serena Deeb put Riho in the Serenity Lock for the win.

Result: Serena Deeb def. Riho

Grade: B

Brian Cage vs Hangman Page at AEW Double Or Nothing

The main card of the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view began with Hangman Page taking on Brian Cage. Neither man backed down as things got underway.

Brian Cage went for an early pumphandle slam but Hangman Page countered it and landed on his feet. Page followed it up with a massive clothesline.

The action soon spilled out to ringside as Brian Cage drove Hangman into the barricade. Back in the ring, Cage was on top for the time being. Page hit a Crucifix and the match spilled out to ringside again.

Hangman Page hit a big moonsault from the top rope. Back in the ring, Cage went for a powerbomb but it was blocked.

They continued to go back and forth until Ricky Starks came out.

He tossed the FTW title at Brian Cage who refused to use it. Cage reiterated once again that he didn't want help. Hangman took advantage of the situation and hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Result: Hangman Page def. Brian Cage

Grade: A

