From Fenix and Penta El Zero's main event clash to an NBA Legend being teased as Cody's new opponent, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The Dynamite episode after Full Gear was a good show that consisted of some huge plot teases for the future. Aside from a couple of audio issues, there wasn't a lot to complain about when this episode's actual content is taken under consideration.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (November 11, 2020).

#5: The Butcher and The Blade faced Natural Nightmares in a blood-fuelled Bunkhouse Match on AEW Dynamite

Although not as iconic as other brutal AEW matches in recent memory, the Bunkhouse match between Natural Nightmares and The Butcher and The Blade was still a very engaging fight that featured some entertaining spots.

A major plot point here was The Bunny's betrayal towards QT Marshall and the Nightmare Family, as she recently joined forces with Butcher and The Blade once again.

Towards the end, a Diamond Cutter from Marshall helped him and Dustin Rhodes to win the first-ever Bunkhouse Match on AEW Dynamite. Bunny was also sent through the table at one point in this fight.

The Natural Nightmares should really look forward to chasing the AEW World Tag Team Titles at this point. The new champions, The Young Bucks, gave an up-and-coming team (Top Flight) a chance to step up against the top AEW team last night.

But it will probably end up being a tune-up match for Matt and Nick Jackson before their next major feud. If not a new feud, The Young Bucks could always continue their rivalry against the former champions, FTR.