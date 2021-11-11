AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Former WWE stars finally reunite; possible spoiler for Full Gear main event revealed?

Tonight's AEW Dynamite kickstarted in what promises to be a peculiar weekend for wrestling fans, with non-stop action due to come from Rampage and the Full Gear pay-per-view next.

While expectations are always high from the go-home editions, this week's flagship show didn't deliver in terms of generating hype for some of the storylines. However, AEW never falls short in producing an action-packed contest. Moreover, a few segments have made tonight's Dynamite newsworthy.

That said, we'll now go down to positives and negatives takes from the episode. If you disagree with the reviewer's opinion, do let us know in the comments sections.

#5 Best: Adam Cole introduces Bobby Fish to Superkliq on AEW Dynamite

Ever since Bobby Fish joined the AEW roster weeks ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting to see him reunite with his former best friend, Adam Cole. Tonight that desire was fulfilled when Cole introduced Fish to The Young Bucks.

It was a feel-good moment for everyone who has closely followed both ex-WWE superstars' run on NXT. Apparently, the two seem to have a common enemy in Jungle Boy, which might have brought them together for the first time in Tony Khan's promotion.

It is unknown whether Fish has been used here as a catalyst or if tonight's tease might lead to his inclusion in The Elite down the road. Given the prospect of seeing two former friends work again, it has brought a different level of excitement among fans.

Regardless of what their future holds as a potential unit, Bobby Fish will be looking to dismantle Jungle Boy when the two meet for the first time on Rampage this week.

#4 Worst: The never-ending feud between Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy

Doesn't it feel like the company has stretched the rivalry between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy for far too long? Both men were supposed to have a hair vs. hair bout almost a month ago.

For some reason, All Elite Wrestling didn't pull the trigger on their rubber match back then. However, it seems like fans will finally see the culmination of the months-long feud between Cassidy and Hardy. The latter, alongside the HFO, assaulted Orange Cassidy and Best Friends tonight, thus sending a fierce message.

Both arch-rivals will now collide in a singles match on Rampage this Friday. But the prolonged saga may have killed off the hype, and it appears to be a filler feud on the show. Had AEW put Matt Hardy in the eliminator tournament against Cassidy, it would have made much more sense to continue this tussle.

Let's hope that the company finishes off this feud sooner rather than later.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das