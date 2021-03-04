AEW Dynamite - Best and worst - Legendary faction reunited; Paul Wight debuts; Shaq put through table 

This week's AEW Dynamite was the precursor to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this upcoming weekend. Despite being the go-home show before the AEW Revolution event, Dynamite didn't lack exciting matches of its own.

Be it the opening match between the teams of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, and Shaq and Jade Cargill, or the later matches that took place, the AEW Dynamite event was one to take note of. Despite that, some segments and matches still fell flat, in sharp contrast to the rest of the show.

There was a lot left to be desired from the show at some point, while in other cases, the show managed to deliver what was asked from it. This article will cover the best and worst moments of the night from AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: Four Horsemen possibly reformed on AEW Dynamite

In what might go down as a legendary moment for AEW Dynamite, The Four Horsemen possibly reunited during the show. During the night, FTR teamed up with Tully Blanchard to face Jurassic Express.

While it was an experience seeing Tully Blanchard back in the ring after so many years, it was not the best moment of the match. There was a point during the show where a mystery wrestler interfered in the proceedings. A man in a camera person's costume stopped the dive of Jungle Boy. The same person took out Luchasaurus with a camera, which allowed FTR to win on the night.

Following the match, the mystery person entered the ring to celebrate with FTR and Tully Blanchard. He unmasked himself to reveal that it was Shawn Spears.

Following the reveal, Arn Anderson came out on the ramp to hold up four fingers, questioningly. Tully Blanchard acknowledged it, holding up four fingers of his own. This seemingly confirmed that The Four Horsemen had been reunited on AEW Dynamite. Tully Blanchard, FTR, and Shawn Spears may have reunited the legendary faction on the show and may be a force on AEW going forward.