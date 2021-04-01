AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- 2 Major returns, Big issue with 2 All Elite factions 

AEW Dynamite this week was a really good show. Even the 'worsts' discussed in this article are a matter of opinion, because, chances are, you, the reader, may have felt differently.

As difficult as WWE RAW was to sit through this week, AEW Dynamite did not let the action dip in intensity at all. From the opening bell, where Christian Cage wrestled his first singles match in years, to the incredible main event match, All Elite Wrestling got quite a few things right.

So, what worked for AEW Dynamite this week? What were some of the things that missed the mark? Here's the essential list for your reading pleasure.

#1 Best: AEW Dynamite closes with a bang!

The AEW Dynamite main event match was incredible. All of the participants did their best to put on a show for the ages, and the surprises just made it even better. Not only did Kris Statlander return to action, but so did Trent! And it so turns out that Trent returned on his birthday.

One has to wonder if the feud between Miro and Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford against The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy has finally come to an end. It would have been nice to have Miro pick up a big win, but this is not a bad outcome either.

The Best Friends are obviously 'over' as a team and should be a big force in the tag team division, going forward.

The only thing that did not strike a chord with this reviewer in the AEW Dynamite main event was the use of 'Legos'. Thumb tacks are still fine, but legos just seem silly.

