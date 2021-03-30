Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

WWE RAW - Best and worst- Future of RETRIBUTION hinted, New Hurt Business formed?

Mustafa Ali and Drew McIntyre went to war this week
Mustafa Ali and Drew McIntyre went to war this week
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10

It's great to be back in the saddle again, to review WWE RAW immediately after it airs. That said, this was a weak episode to come back to, often bordering on the ridiculous. This episode was, for lack of a better word, 'dumb'.

One has to wonder if WWE RAW is a show for adults or if indeed, it is for the younger lot. From Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a segment with Asuka to grown men playing charades in a globally televised broadcast, this is not a show that will go down in history as a landmark episode.

Sure, we're in a more politically correct era, and most of the things we saw in the 90s will land WWE in trouble with the fanbase. That said, WWE RAW has gone from must-watch, edgy television to Braun Strowman's 5th-grade report.

This was one of those weeks where the author wished that Rohit Nath was still handling 'Best and worst'. Here's a confession - it was difficult to find 'bests' from this trainwreck of a show.

#1 Best: Drew McIntyre carries WWE RAW (as always)

Drew McIntyre had not one, but two great matches in the main event spot. He had them with Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, two men who'd been sitting on the sidelines, awaiting their time.

Honestly, it was awkward not to see anyone take up Bobby Lashley's bounty almost three hours into the show. One assumes that a wrestler joins the company to become WWE Champion. Why did Drew McIntyre have to storm the locker room and ask the participants to step up?

Advertisement

And even as he stormed the WWE RAW locker room, he was met with lethargy and reluctance.

From the looks of it, Mustafa Ali will be acting independently of RETRIBUTION and that is a definite positive. This probably means that each member will act independently, meaning fresh starts for everyone.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 30 Mar 2021, 09:50 IST
comments icon
WWE Raw The Hurt Business Retribution Drew McIntyre Bobby Lashley WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी