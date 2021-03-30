WWE RAW - Best and worst- Future of RETRIBUTION hinted, New Hurt Business formed?

It's great to be back in the saddle again, to review WWE RAW immediately after it airs. That said, this was a weak episode to come back to, often bordering on the ridiculous. This episode was, for lack of a better word, 'dumb'.

One has to wonder if WWE RAW is a show for adults or if indeed, it is for the younger lot. From Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a segment with Asuka to grown men playing charades in a globally televised broadcast, this is not a show that will go down in history as a landmark episode.

Wait what, Riddle legit forgot what he was gonna say and that was the funniest segment he’s done so far. #WWERaw — Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (@TruHeelHeat) March 30, 2021

Sure, we're in a more politically correct era, and most of the things we saw in the 90s will land WWE in trouble with the fanbase. That said, WWE RAW has gone from must-watch, edgy television to Braun Strowman's 5th-grade report.

This was one of those weeks where the author wished that Rohit Nath was still handling 'Best and worst'. Here's a confession - it was difficult to find 'bests' from this trainwreck of a show.

#1 Best: Drew McIntyre carries WWE RAW (as always)

Drew McIntyre had not one, but two great matches in the main event spot. He had them with Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, two men who'd been sitting on the sidelines, awaiting their time.

Honestly, it was awkward not to see anyone take up Bobby Lashley's bounty almost three hours into the show. One assumes that a wrestler joins the company to become WWE Champion. Why did Drew McIntyre have to storm the locker room and ask the participants to step up?

And even as he stormed the WWE RAW locker room, he was met with lethargy and reluctance.

From the looks of it, Mustafa Ali will be acting independently of RETRIBUTION and that is a definite positive. This probably means that each member will act independently, meaning fresh starts for everyone.

