AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 - Best and Worst - Hardcore legend debuts in AEW; Chavo Guerrero appears in unique role (July 21, 2021)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite continued the trend they had set last week with an almost-faultless presentation. Nearly everything that AEW did, worked out.

They had some huge surprises on the night, with Nick Gage making his debut for the company and getting set for a match next week. Chavo Guerrero also made his debut in a rather unique role, associating himself with Andrade El Idolo.

There were also several hard-hitting and enjoyable matches, while Chris Jericho brought back an old gimmick. It was clear the show had its ups and downs, but overall, it was another great show from AEW.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the best and worst moments of the night.

#1 Best of AEW Dynamite: Nick Gage debuts

Making an immediate impact with his debut, death match wrestling legend Nick Gage is now a part of AEW. While it's unclear if he is with the company for a one-off match or as a permanent part of All Elite Wrestling, his match next week will have fans tuning in to see what happens next.

This week, Chris Jericho faced Shawn Spears in the first of the five "Labors of Jericho" matches set up by MJF. Spears was allowed to use a steel chair, while Jericho was not.

Despite the disadvantage, Jericho showed his prowess as he came out with a huge win on the night, defeating Spears. However, he would not have long to celebrate.

MJF, who had been on commentary, left the table to tell Jericho not to celebrate, before telling him that his next opponent was none other than death match wrestling legend Nick Gage.

Gage made his way out to the crowd to stare down Jericho to an enormous pop. AEW has made a habit of signing hardcore wrestlers and it looks like they will continue this trend.

Jericho also added to next week's match by later introducing his NJPW Painmaker character to AEW, saying that this was the most brutal and uncontrollable version of Jericho.

