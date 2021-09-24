AEW Dynamite Grand Slam - Star ratings for every match

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam felt like the biggest and most important episode of the weekly television show. It was All Elite Wrestling's first major event from New York City and their largest audience with 20,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The company set lofty expectations and the performers more than lived up to the hype.

It was a weekly episode, but the buzz around the event felt more akin to a pay-per-view. AEW Dynamite Grand Slam kicked off with a dream match years in the making with two of the industry's best wrestlers.

The show was headlined by a high-profile AEW Women's World Championship Match that has been promoted well, while the rest of the card featured top stars.

With this landmark event in the books for All Elite Wrestling, fans can look back at a five-match card that will be remembered for years to come. In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-Title) - AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. He faced the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match.

Danielson said that this bout wasn't about the title and rather about who is the greatest wrestler in the company and in the world. This was truly a dream match for the ages and felt like such at the opening bell.

The New York City crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium were on their feet and going wild to see the two all-time greats lock it up at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Omega and Danielson made the most of every minute they were in the ring.

Bryan Danielson gave the fans a trip down memory lane, bringing back moves and mannerisms from his pre-WWE days. He locked Omega in the Cattle Mutualition and told the referee that he had until five.

He also utilized his experience working on big stages in WWE here against Omega at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. However, Kenny Omega brought out the old Best Bout Machine from NJPW for this one.

The AEW World Champion constantly took control, proving himself to be the better wrestler for a large portion of the match. He hit a brutal Dragon Suplex on the ramp to Bryan with the latter selling it tremendously.

Omega also hit a magnificent running V-Trigger on the ramp and a buckle bomb that almost broke Bryan's wrist. His avalanche Dragon Suplex was also insane to watch.

The two men battled to a 30-minute time limit draw with them trading strikes as time expired. This provided everything fans could ask for from an excellent pro wrestling clinic.

It had exceptional mat work, high spots, intense drama and a molten hot crowd in New York City. This was not just the best match of the night, but one of the greatest in Dynamite history.

Star rating: *****

