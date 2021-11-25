AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Four WWE veterans namedropped, Big mistake with Sting and Darby Allin, popular duo split up?

Tonight's AEW Dynamite created a perfect example of why a two-hour format is more interesting for fans to watch than the three-hour concept of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking of WWE, Tony Khan's promotion once again grabbed headlines when two of its popular stars referenced four former world champions from the global juggernaut. AEW seemed to have ticked all the good boxes tonight, as not only did they provide an action-filled episode, but they also delivered a few buzzworthy segments.

That said, we'll discuss the show in detail as part of the positives and negatives. Since it will be the reviewer's personal opinion, the standpoint may vary. So feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Best: CM Punk and MJF referenced multiple WWE Superstars to set the tone for AEW Dynamite this week

AEW knew from the beginning that the moment they would let CM Punk and MJF with mic in their hands in the same ring, they would produce gold. That's exactly how it happened during the heated exchange of words between the two men.

One of the notable highlights from this segment revolved around the indirect references of multiple WWE stars. Whether it's AJ Styles or The Miz or John Cena or Triple H, Punk and MJF didn't spare anyone in intensifying their buzzworthy confrontation.

While Mr. Friedman slammed The Straight Edge Superstar by calling him the second-best to "The King of Kings" and "You can't see me man", Punk also didn't hold back as he insulted the rising star by saying that he is a less famous version of Miz.

Every word that came out of their mouths generated massive reactions from fans, which made this segment every bit worth watching. With their rivalry getting enhanced with each week passing by, the AEW Universe will be in for a treat when Punk and MJF collide for the first time.

