"He's the hottest heel in AEW in 15 minutes"- Jim Cornette heaps praise on former WWE Champion

Jim Cornette has high words of praise for AEW's Bryan Danielson after the latter recently underwent a significant change in his character.

The former WWE Superstar confronted Hangman Page during his championship celebration segment on AEW Dynamite last week. Bryan, who became the new #1 contender for the world title at Full Gear, made his intentions to win the gold quite clear. The American Dragon surprisingly teased a heel turn on Wednesday, and after he beat Evil Uno in a singles match, Danielson cut another heelish promo.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary manager stated that the ex-WWE star's aggressive promo and in-ring work turned him into the "hottest" heel in AEW in 15 minutes.

Cornette added that Danielson's turn came as a blessing in disguise for Colt Cabana. He'll have the opportunity to wrestle a singles match when he faces The American Dragon on AEW Dynamite this week.

"He's (Bryan Danielson) the hottest heel in AEW in 15 minutes," said Cornette. "They finally found a use for Colt Cabana. How long has it been a year and a half, two years since he's been on this television program since they started....They found a use for Colt to get his a** kicked by their new hot heel in his hometown."

Bryan Danielson has been undefeated in the singles competition thus far in AEW, and it will be an uphill task for Cabana to defeat him. It's worth noting that the latter will be wrestling in front of his hometown crowd this Wednesday. For this reason, fans will likely be rooting for him instead of The American Dragon.

AEW star Darby Allin wants a dream match against Bryan Danielson

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin recently expressed his desire to face Bryan Danielson in his hometown of Seattle. He added that the former world champion member isn't egotistical, considering his readiness to compete anywhere.

“When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danielson," said Allin. "The fact that he has no ego with us: he can wrestle on Rampage. He can wrestle on Dynamite. He can wrestle on Dark. There’s no ego. He’s not like the type that’s, 'I only wrestle on pay-per-views.' It’s like, 'No, I’m going to wrestle every single weekend.'"

Allin and Bryan are two of the best in-ring technicians in AEW today, and fans would surely be thrilled to see a clash between the two somewhere down the line.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

