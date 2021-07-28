AEW Dynamite Preview (July 28th, 2021): Kenny Omega faces Hangman Page in a five-on-five elimination match, Will Chris Jericho overcome the wrath of death match wrestling legend?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. We're heading towards the Fight For The Fallen special edition, and the show will emanate from the Bojangles Coliseum center in Charlotte.

Last week the company finished the Fyter Fest edition with a banger. Lance Archer captured the IWGP United States Championship from Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch in what was deemed the most brutal match the company has produced this year. AEW President Tony Khan will be looking to deliver another thrilling episode this week as well.

Ahead of the show, several exciting matches, including another IWGP U.S. title defense, have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 The Elite lock horns with Hangman Page and the Dark Order in a ten-man elimination match on AEW Dynamite

Evil Uno is ready for Fight For The Fallen. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/y5lHxY0SUI — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 22, 2021

The upcoming Fight For The Fallen edition will feature an exciting 10-man elimination tag team match featuring The Elite led by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and the Good Brothers against Hangman Page and Dark Order.

The bout has an extra stipulation to it. If the babyface team wins, Hangman Page and the Dark Order will get shot at the AEW World and Tag Team titles, respectively. However, the loss will put Hangman Page and Dark Order back in line for title contention.

We all know the match between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega is the bigger picture here. The storyline between the two men is almost a year in the making. The company has portrayed a collective display of friendship, betrayal, drama, and durability in one single feud, which has probably never been done before in AEW's history.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has stayed away from the main event scene ever since The Cleaner rose to prominence.

The upcoming ten-man elimination match will open the door for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page marquee match.

Given the aspect of this storyline on paper, Hangman Page and Dark Order are likely to emerge victorious.

The bout is undoubtedly going to steal the show, considering the elimination stipulation always creates a level of suspense among the audience. It will be a nostalgic feel for die-hard wrestling fans, reflecting on the days of the Nexus vs. Team Cena match.

If The Elite ends up winning, it will be a huge storyline wreck. We have to wait and see how the storyline unfolds this week.

