AEW Dynamite Preview (August 11th, 2021): Chris Jericho faces last labor, popular faction to continue their dominance?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. It's arguably the most crucial week for the company since its inception. The pace of Wednesday's show will set the bar for the much-anticipated debut episode of Rampage.

The special episodes of AEW Dynamite have given a lot of boost to their product. For the last four weeks, their flagship show has been able to cross the one million mark.

Despite the previous episode being the usual one, it sparked massive discussion over social media. During the show's main event, Malakai Black made a triumphant debut against Cody Rhodes.

Much to everyone's surprise, the American Nightmare teased his retirement after losing the bout.

We'll get to it shortly, but let's talk about what Tony Khan has lined up for this Wednesday. As noted, the company has already announced multiple tag matches on the show, including a first-time IMPACT World Tag Team Championship defense.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Chris Jericho meets Wardlow as his fourth labor on AEW Dynamite

Chapter 4 means WAR! @IAmJericho must defeat #MrMayhem @RealWardlow w/ @The_MJF in his corner in the 4th Labour of Jericho THIS WEDNESDAY (8/11) on #AEWDynamite on TNT from the @Petersen_Events Center in Pittsburgh. Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/jLBjTYFJga — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2021

Chris Jericho will have an uphill task this week as he faces his fourth labor in Wardlow. The bout will see MJF lurking around ringside, possibly as a special enforcer.

As appealing as this labor storyline was initially, it may have gradually lost its pace towards the tail end. Fans were in bated breath, considering how the company brought a deathmatch legend Nick Gage and former WCW star Juventud Guerrera.

However, bringing in another Pinnacle member doesn't maintain the same level of interest among fans.

Wardlow is undoubtedly a great wrestler, especially when we look at his size and ability to dismantle his opponents in the ring. But his bookings don't make him a formidable threat to Chris Jericho, who has recently competed in matches involving barbarity at its peak.

The fourth Labour is the biggest one yet for @IAmJericho. Next Wednesday on #AEWDynamite from Pittsburgh, he must defeat #MrMayhem @RealWardlow with @The_MJF at ringside to make sure the match is "fair and square."



Watch #AEWDynamite EVERY WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/2hIZWp5dU2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Given what's currently on the table, AEW star Chris Jericho will likely emerge victorious this week.

Regardless, fans can expect a lot of chaos during the match, given that MJF will leave no stone unturned in ending Chris Jericho's hopes then and there.

With AEW All Out fast approaching, one could assume that the company is heading towards a mega match between Chris Jericho and MJF. Tony Khan could make their match official as early as this week.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande