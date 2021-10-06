AEW Dynamite preview: Former WWE Superstar debuts, unexpected star to win Casino ladder match? (October 6th, 2021)

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The company will celebrate its flagship show's 2nd anniversary this Wednesday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

With Full Gear pay-per-view just over a month away, Tony Khan will be laser-focused on building big money feuds for AEW's last major event of the year.

The company has already lined up a stacked edition this week, which will keep the audience in bated breath throughout the show.

That said, let's take a look at some of the matches announced for this Wednesday.

#4 Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the AEW TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara will have an uphill task on Dynamite this week as he puts his newly won TNT Championship on the line against Bobby Fish. For those unknown, the latter was a former member of the Undisputed Era in NXT. He also became a two-time tag team champion alongside Kyle O'Reilly.

After a four-year stint with the black and gold brand, WWE released Fish from his contract a few months ago. Last week, when Guevara dethroned Miro to win his TNT title, Fish took to Twitter to lay down a challenge for him.

The Spanish God quickly accepted the challenge, and his first title defense will go down this Wednesday. It is unlikely that a title change will happen as soon as this week, but Bobby Fish will be under a huge spotlight.

#3 Hikaru Shida squares off against Serena Deeb

For the first time since losing her AEW Women's Championship, Hikaru Shida will return to Dynamite this week as she faces another returning star in Serena Deeb.

The Japanese star will have the opportunity to reach 50 wins in the company tonight if she manages to defeat the former WWE Superstar.

Shida, who's currently ranked #3 on the women's ranking, could climb her way towards getting a rematch against Dr. Britt Baker down the road. But will Serena Deeb become a hindrance in her path? Fans will have to wait and find out this Wednesday.

#2 The Elite faces Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite

A massive eight-man tag team match pitting The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and the Jurassic Express will also go down tonight. Both teams have been at each other's throats since the All Out pay-per-view, which saw Bryan and Cole make their respective debuts in the main event.

Bryan has since ignited a feud with Kenny Omega, while Jungle Boy is hell-bent on proving that he's better than Adam Cole. This week's tag team match will see all these men laying their entire arsenal on display to seek revenge. Regardless of who wins, fans will be in for a treat to watch this action-packed contest unfold.

#1 A seven-man Casino ladder match to determine the #1 contender for the AEW World title

One of the intriguing matches on this week's AEW Dynamite will be the seven-man Casino ladder match to crown a new #1 contender for Kenny Omega's title. The company has unveiled all its participants except The Joker, which will be revealed right before the match.

So far, the announced competitors are Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Andrade El Idolo, and PAC. There's massive hype among fans over the return of Hangman Page to fill the mystery spot tonight.

It could be a long shot, but Page returning to win would make the most sense since he was always supposed to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Aside from this, Buddy Murphy has also been fueling his rumored arrival at Tony Khan's promotion.

