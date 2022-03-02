AEW Dynamite preview: Tony Khan's huge announcement; popular tag team turns heel on Hangman Page? (March 2, 2022)

We're precisely four nights away from AEW's first of the four big pay-per-views of 2022 - Revolution. The company has gone all out in booking some of the marquee matchups on March 6.

Tonight's Dynamite will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and will serve as the go-home edition before the highly-anticipated event. The company has been hyping up Tony Khan's massive announcement ahead of Wednesday night's show.

In addition, only two matches have been advertised for the episode thus far. With all that said, let's quickly get down to what fans can expect from Dynamite tonight.

Tony Khan to make a "Huge" announcement on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is hiding a big card up his sleeve for Wednesday night.

Since the company's head honcho has been on a signing spree for several months, there's widespread speculation regarding whether he might unveil a new acquisition to the roster.

However, the notion has since been shot down, with rumors hinting that it will be related to a business deal. News outlets have thrown different conjectures into the hat, with some suggesting that Mr. Khan might buy a tape library from a wrestling promotion.

It could also be related to introducing a Supershow between two promotions. The possibilities are endless. Either way, when it comes to Tony Khan, expect the unexpected.

Casino Battle Royale to determine the final spot in the three-way tag team titles match at Revolution

Another Casino Tag Team Battle Royale will go down on Wednesday night. The winning team will advance to a 3-way tag team championship match at AEW Revolution.

Last week, Kyle O'Reilly earned a title shot for reDRagon after eliminating Matt Jackson to win the battle royale. As of this writing, The Young Bucks are the only team certain to compete tonight. It will be interesting to see which other tag teams get the final chance to partake in a high-stakes battle royale.

Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

A trios match pitting reDRagon and Adam Cole against John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Hangman Page will go down tonight. One of the biggest questions heading into this bout will be - Where does the Dark Order member's loyalty lie?

It's worth noting that Silver and Reynolds have been spending too much time with Cole during BTE episodes lately. Even The Panama City Playboy appears to have buried the hatchet with Dark Order. Although Silver and Reynolds turning on Page would be a long shot, it could add another layer of excitement to Page vs. Cole at AEW Revolution 2022.

