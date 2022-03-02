5 potential announcements Tony Khan could make on AEW Dynamite

AEW owner Tony Khan is no stranger to big announcements. Whether it's through the company's press releases or his own personal social media pages, he's not been afraid to share potential developments to entice the fans to his shows. On the March 2nd edition of Dynamite, Khan hinted at another upcoming announcement, hyping it up to be as important as The First Dance in August 2021.

That was, of course, revealed to be the shocking return of CM Punk to professional wrestling after seven years away from the ring.

But what could match up to that monumental event?

Khan teased fans during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, though he remains coy in revealing any details.

This is what he had to say:

"I've been talking a lot about big announcements in the world of pro wrestling. Not only is there going to be a lot of great wrestling on the show...I promise you guys, I have a huge announcement coming," Khan said. "Nobody knows what it is it. It's going to be something that's very important in the wrestling business. It's not one particular piece of talent, it's something very special. I'm really excited about it, I believe it's something we'll be in a position to announce on Wednesday. I'm pretty excited about that."

New signings seem unlikely as the likes of Keith Lee, Danhausen, Brody King, and Jay White have already made their way to the promotion.

This is why we look at are five other potential announcements that Tony Khan could make on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

#5. AEW could hold a potential super-show with NJPW

Kyle Masters - Wrestle Guy @AllEliteKyle

Make sure you sign up to catch and watch!



Thank you to As announced on #AllElitePodcast , coming to the @NHBNetwork Patreon page on February 21st, the 2K stream of the AEW/NJPW Supercard! A 2-night spectacle!Make sure you sign up to catch and watch!Thank you to @KhalafSammy for the idea and inspiration to do it! As announced on #AllElitePodcast, coming to the @NHBNetwork Patreon page on February 21st, the 2K stream of the AEW/NJPW Supercard! A 2-night spectacle!Make sure you sign up to catch and watch!Thank you to @KhalafSammy for the idea and inspiration to do it! https://t.co/VHqTgoj0M0

Khas has been receptive to working with other major companies, which has created several dream matches in All Elite Wrestling. By opening the Forbidden Door, he has brokered deals with IMPACT and New Japan to bring in their talents for one-off matches, from KENTA, Minoru Suzuki to the Good Brothers.

What if Khan goes one step further and holds a supercard that features All Elite Wrestling and the promotions together under one roof?

Khan could co-promote this super-show of sorts as a major event with NJPW that could rival WrestleMania if done right. It would definitely be an announcement that is in line with the superlatives the promoter has put out to describe the deal, such as "a big business deal," "massive," "big and important," and "a little bit different than anything we've done before."

It would certainly appeal to AEW's discerning fanbase.

#4. Announces AEW's very own streaming service

Did Tony Schiavone give out a secret?

Last year, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone apparently let slip AEW's future plans to launch its own streaming service ala the WWE Network.

In an episode of Ask Tony Live! on AdFreeShows in late 2021, Schiavone disclosed details about conversations he had with WarnerMedia employees. He stated that Warner Media is trying to stream AEW on HBO Max in the future, even as early as this year.

Here's what he had to say:

"I think we're going to see a streaming service. This is my thought, I don't know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there's going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022. So I think it's going to come up very, very soon. I do know that there were people in Warner Media that I knew, that I still know, that work in Warner Media that have nothing to do with AEW and told me that -- They said, 'You know that AEW is going to be part of HBO Max.' HBO Max has all these different -- They have DC. I remember asking someone in the front office, not Tony, I said, 'Are we going to be on HBO Max?' They said, 'Doubt it, until they want to come up with a lot more money.' So I think we're going to end up getting our own streaming service," Tony Schiavone said. (H/T: Fightful Select)

It would make sense as All Elite Wrestling earns a whopping $175 million in broadcasting rights to WarnerMedia, which owns the two networks, TBS and TNT. Rampage and Dynamite, of course, air on these channels.

HBO Max is also part of WarnerMedia and would therefore make perfect sense to become the promotion's exclusive streaming service. It will definitely bring more eyeballs to the product, just like WWE has done with its Peacock partnership.

#3. AEW holds its first international show in the United Kingdom

Could AEW be headed to the UK?

Tony Khan is not just the owner of All Elite Wrestling, he also happens to run Fulham Football Club, which is in the EFL Championship of English football.

He has repeatedly expressed his desire to hold a wrestling show in the club's home stadium at Craven Cottage in west London. During the All Out 2021 media call, Khan reiterated this possibility once again:

"I am planning to expand into doing some international work next year. I think it would make a lot of sense as I mentioned last weekend. I don't want to put an exact timetable on it but it would make a lot of sense for AEW to come to Craven Cottage and for Craven Cottage to be a home to AEW wrestling in the UK. I am very confident we will be coming out west next year," Tony Khan said.

It would serve as exciting news for British wrestling fans to be able to witness a live wrestling show put out by AEW in their own home country. Imagine pop wrestlers such as PAC would receive and even Anthony Agogo if he were to feature on the card. Regardless of it being an international Dynamite show or a full-on PPV event, it promises to be a huge milestone in the history of the young company.

#2. Introduces a new championship in AEW

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW If #AEW decides to add a Trios Championship, who should be the inaugural Champions? If #AEW decides to add a Trios Championship, who should be the inaugural Champions? https://t.co/BXY2YkFiZA

With the abundance of factions in the company, it might not be outside the realm of possibility to add a trios title. During a conference call for All Out last year, Tony Khan was asked about this topic, and he seemed receptive to the idea, stating:

"And as we grow as a company, I do think there's definitely a place for that [trios title]," Tony Khan said. "There's a place for championships to expand. Right now, we have four titles, and I have thoughts about other championships, including a trios championship, among others as we expand. We've had a lot of great trios matches, [but] there's a time and a place for everything, and we have a lot of great trios, undoubtedly. I think a trios championship would really kick a**. So, it does make a lot of sense, and it is something I've spent a lot of time thinking about."

We could see the likes of Elite, reDragon and Adam Cole, Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, or even the House of Black become the inaugural trios champions if Tony Khan pulls the trigger on debuting these titles.

#1. Cody Rhodes returns to AEW

Could Cody Rhodes make a sensational comeback?

While Cody leaving seems legitimate, perhaps Tony Khan has been working behind the scenes to bring the American Nightmare back into the fold. It could be a surprise return that swerves the wrestling fanbase.

Imagine if Cody finally lets loose as a heel as well upon his return, castigating the audience who turned their backs on him. It could be one of the biggest pro-wrestling storylines and will garner a lot of eyeballs.

What do you think Tony Khan's big announcement will be? Let us know in the comments below.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tony Khan's announcement live up to the hype? Yes No 9 votes so far