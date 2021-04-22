AEW Dynamite Results: 2 title matches, Former DX member in action, Moxley attacks The Elite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against Jungle Boy.

The episode also saw the AEW Women's Championship on the line as Tay Conti challenged Hikaru Shida. Let's get into the full results from the night right here.

Ricky Starks vs Hangman Page kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite started off with singles action with Hangman Page taking on Ricky Starks of Team Taz. Page started the match strong and dominated the opening stages, forcing Starks out of the ring. Back inside, Page continued his dominance with a Fallaway Slam. Starks kicked out and hit back with offense of his own. Starks worked on Hangman Page in the corner.

Hangman Page tried to hit back with a German Suplex. Starks landed on his feet. The finish saw Hangman Page turn Ricky Starks inside out over the top with a headlock suplex and then hooked the injured leg, forcing him to tap out.

AEW Dynamite Results: Hangman Page def. Ricky Starks

RATING: B

Penta El Zero M vs Trent

Penta was in control early on but Trent didn't hold back. Driving Penta out to ringside, Trent dove over the top rope, taking out his opponent. Back in the ring, Trent hit a swinging DDT. Penta hit back with a Destroyer. The action spilled out to ringside as both AEW stars exchanged strikes. Trent went for a Spear but was sidestepped and ended up crashing into the barricade. Back in the ring again, Trent kicked out of the cover before hitting back with a half-and-a-half suplex.

Trent was dominating the match when Alex got involved from ringside. He took the mic and told Trent that he and his friends sucked, as did his mother Sue. Penta used the distraction to take out Orange Cassidy. Alex then hit Trent with the pic and Pena finished him off with the piledriver and pinned him.

AEW Dynamite Results: Penta El Zero M def. Trent

RATING: B-

