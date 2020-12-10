The AEW fans had a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite this week. Sting was on the show this week as well as NBA legend Shaq. The new AEW Champion Kenny Omega was also there with Don Callis to address his actions. We also had a number of big matches on the card including the match between MJF and Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The Young Bucks vs TH2 kicked off AEW Dynamite

The AEW World Tag Team Champions faced TH2 in the opener on AEW Dynamite in a non-title match. Evans and Angelico blindsided The Young Bucks as they were still in the midst of their entrance. Matt and Nick Jackson soon regrouped and Nick Jackson wiped out TH2 with a dive out to ringside.

Jack Evans and Matt Jackson officially started things off but both men soon tagged out. Nick Jackson came in and cleared house. Out at ringside, Matt Jackson powerbombed Jack Evans into The Acclaimed who were in the crowd. The Bucks then hit Angelico with the Risky Business but only got a nearfall out of it.

Jack Evans tagged back in and hit Nick Jackson with a springboard 450 for a nearfall. Angelico tagged back in and went for a Buckle Bomb but Matt Jackson reversed it with a hurricanrana. The Bucks followed it up with a Doomsday Device to Jack Evans on the ramp before hitting Angelico with a double superkick. Angelico kicked out once again.

Matt Jackson leaped off the top rope but landed awkwardly after Angelico rolled out of the way. Angelico then locked in the Navarro Death Roll to Matt Jackson. It was broken up by Nick Jackson with a Swanton Bomb from the top rope. The Bucks then hit Jack Evans with an Indytaker out at ringside. They followed it with a BTE Trigger to Angelico before Nick Jackson pinned him for the win.

The Acclaimed were about to hit the ring after the bell rang but were driven off by Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels.