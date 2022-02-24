AEW Dynamite Results: Another former WWE Superstar debuts, Big title match, MJF reveals heartfelt CM Punk story

This week's AEW Dynamite featured an incredible main event matchup between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. We also had Jade Cargill putting the TBS title on the line, the debut of another former WWE Superstar and also a confrontation between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, as well as a promo from MJF.

AEW Dynamite Results (23rd, February 2022): Tag Team Battle Royale

AEW Dynamite kicked off with the Tag Team Battle Royale.

Alex Reynolds was the first person eliminated by The Blade. Reynolds' partner John Silver then came from behind to eliminate The Blade. Satana and Ortiz then eliminated Gunn Club. As both members of Private Party were eliminated right in front of Matt Hardy, we saw more "erratic" behavior from him as he walked out again.

The Young Bucks then eliminated Ortiz as FTR eliminated Nick Jackson. Left in the ring were FTR, John Silver, Santana and Kyle O'Reilly. Tully Blanchard tried to help Cash Wheeler eliminate John Silver by pulling him from ringside but it backfired as Silver eliminated Wheeler.

Santana and Trent came face-to-face in the middle of the ring as they traded right hands. Santana went for a Discus Lariat but Trent hit him with a half and half suplex. The former hit back with a Discus Lariat. Both men then brawled on the apron and were both eliminated by Matt Jackson and Kyle O'Reilly.

The last four men in the ring were O'Reilly, Dax Harwood, Jackson and Silver. Bobby Fish, who was already eliminated, came out and helped O'Reilly eliminate Harwood. John Silver hit a double suplex to Matt Jackson and Kyle O'Reilly. Jackson then eliminated Silver and O'Reilly blindsided Matt and eliminated him.

Result: reDRagon wins

The Young Bucks and reDRagon almost came to blows in the ring because of how Kyle O'Reilly eliminated Matt Jackson.

Hangman Page's music hit and the AEW World Champion took out both Fish and O'Reilly after he was attacked by them last week. Adam Cole came out but the champ brushed him aside on AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson addresses Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

We were backstage next on AEW Dynamite as Bryan Danielson addressed his match against Daniel Garcia in the main event.

Danielson had a message for Garcia. He said that Garcia would be a lot better training with him than with 2point0. Bryan Danielson also promised to address what Jon Moxley said last week after he was done with his match.

