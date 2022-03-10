AEW Dynamite Results: Jeff Hardy debuts, WWE legend turns heel, major title change (9th March 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed the fallout of Sunday night's Revolution 2022. After successfully defending his AEW Championship against Adam Cole at the pay-per-view, Hangman Page defended it again on Dynamite against Top Flight's Dante Martin.

Plus, after going to war on March 6th, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson finally teamed up with William Regal in their corner to compete against JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

Chris Jericho made his way out to the ring to start this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, with the crowd singing along to his theme song, Judas. The former AEW Champion recalled that his match against Eddie Kingston in Revolution 2022 was one of the best matches of his career.

Jericho thanked Kingston for bringing out the best in him. He then expressed regret for not living up to his words and shaking The Mad King's hand last Sunday. Le Champion apologized to Eddie Kingston and asked him to come out, which the former indie legend did.

The Mad King spoke about how whatever Jericho said was true as he always fell short in his big matches in All Elite Wrestling. Kingston added that he didn't need the handshake and that Jericho is still the man after putting up a great effort at the March 6th pay-per-view.

Chris Jericho then extended his hand, saying Eddie had his respect. Just when the two men shook hands, out came 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. However, Proud & Powerful came out just in time to even the odds. In a shocking turn of events, Chris Jericho took the baseball bat and attacked Santana, siding with 2point0.

Jake Hager then came out and joined Jericho, 2point0 and Garcia in attacking Kingston and Proud & Powerful. The former AEW Champion laid down The Mad King with the baseball bat, followed by Hager delivering a brutal powerbomb through the table on the side. Back in the ring, Jericho took the mic and revealed that he, Hager, 2point0 and Garcia were the "Jericho Appreciation Society."

AEW Dynamite Results (9th March 2022): Hangman Page(C) vs. Dante Martin for the world championship

The first match of the night saw AEW World Champion Hangman Page square off against the high-flying Dante Martin. Page and Dante started things with some quick-fire reversals, with the latter then following it with a beautiful dropkick and chops.

However, Hangman Page quickly gained control of the match, laying down Dante Martin with an over-the-top Lariat. Back in the ring, the AEW Champion delivered a series of chops on Martin.

Hangman Page then hit a Death Valley Driver but Martin quickly recovered and delivered a top rope dropkick. He followed it up with a moonsault on the outside. Martin again went to the top rope for yet another dropkick but Hangman Page countered it into a Powerbomb.

After a quick back and forth exchanges, the AEW Champion found Dante Martin in the right position and took him down with the Buckshot Lariat to retain his title on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Hangman Page defeated Dante Martin

Grade: B +

Post-match, Tony Schiavone got into the ring for an interview with Hangman Page, who quickly called Dante Martin back into the ring. He then praised the youngster for his efforts today and said he would be happy to share the ring with him again. Just then, out came Adam Cole, congratulating Page for his fluke victory on him at Revolution 2022.

The Panama City Playboy challenged Hangman Page to a six-man tag team match on next week's AEW Dynamite, asking him to pick the partners of his choice. In closing, Cole vowed to capture the AEW Championship.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake on AEW Dynamite

Moxley and Drake started things in this match on AEW Dynamite, with the former firmly in control. Mox tagged in Bryan Danielson, who unleashed a flurry of kicks on Drake. However, JD Drake quickly recovered and tagged in his partner, Anthony Henry.

Jon Moxley and The American Dragon isolated Henry from his partner. Anthony Henry finally found an opening in the match when he hit a top rope dropkick and tagged in JD Drake. While Mox took care of Henry on the outside, Danielson then hit multiple kicks on Drake and forced him to submit to the LaBelle lock for the win.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated JD Drake and Anthony Henry

Grade: B

Post-match on AEW Dynamite, William Regal interacted with Tony Schiavone, recalling their long-standing association. The WWE Hall of Famer thanked the legendary broadcaster for helping him find his footing in the business. Regal stated that Bryan Danielson mentioning him on live TV piqued his interest.

William Regal lavished praise on The American Dragon, saying he was the perfect wrestler. He added that Danielson became the performer he could never become during his time as a wrestler. Regal then spoke about Moxley, recalling meeting him for the first time, 11 years ago.

In closing, William Regal warned anyone who dared to step inside the ring with Moxley and Danielson. He said that wrestlers would either need to step up or be stepped on.

Backstage, The Dark Order asked Hangman Page if he would pick any of them for the six-man tag team next week. However, the AEW Champion said he was thinking of approaching Jurassic Express instead.

PAC vs. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

The match on AEW Dynamite began with PAC firmly in control and brutalizing Yuta as the latter's Best Friends stablemates looked on.

The action spilled to the outside, where PAC sent Wheeler Yuta head-first into the barricade and hit a brainbuster. Back in the ring, Yuta tried fighting back, but he was visibly exhausted after PAC's relentless attack. The former NXT Champion trash-talked with Best Friends on the outside.

Yuta finally found his way back into the match by hitting a suplex and enzuigiri. He then delivered a crossbody from the top rope for a two count. PAC retaliated by hitting a German suplex on Wheeler Yuta.

Both performers went to the top rope, from where PAC delivered an Avalanche Brainbuster, after which he locked in the Brutalizer, forcing Yuta to submit.

PAC defeated Wheeler Yuta

Grade: B

Backstage, Adam Cole, reDRagon, and The Young Bucks addressed their shortcomings in the recently concluded pay-per-view. Cole revealed that he was picking Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish as his partners for the six-man tag team match on next week's AEW Dynamite.

In another backstage segment, FTR and Tully Blanchard were being interviewed. The former AEW Tag Team Champions revealed that they didn't want Blanchard on their side anymore, ending their association for good.

AHFO meeting between Andrade El Idolo, Private Party and Matt Hardy on Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo, Jose The Assistant, The Butcher, and The Blade voted Matt Hardy out of the AHFO, and so did Private Party, to the utter shock of Hardy and the fans.

They began a multi-man onslaught on the WWE veteran. However, just then, Darby Allin and Sting came to Matt Hardy's rescue. But it looked like that wouldn't be enough as Andrade and his stablemates had the numbers advantage and took down Sting and Darby.

To the utter shock of fans, Jeff Hardy's music hit, and out came the former WWE Champion to his brother's rescue. The Charismatic Enigma, Allin, Sting, and Matt then took down their opponents and stood alongside each other with the crowd roaring in their support. The Hardy Boyz have been reunited in AEW as they hugged it out.

Backstage, Tony Nese challenged Shane "Swerve" Strickland to a match on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

Wardlow addresses the fans on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow stated that he spent too much of his time helping someone else achieve their dream while receiving little respect in return. He then apologized to fans for siding with MJF. Mr. Mayhem also looked back at his upbringing and how MJF changed his life by paying him good money for working as his lackey.

Wardlow added that although he's still under a contract with The Pinnacle leader, he's no longer a bodyguard to Maxwell. He urged The Salt of the Earth to release him from his contract so that both of them could go their separate ways. In closing, Wardlow expressed his desire to capture the TNT Championship.

Backstage on AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall attempted to side with Keith Lee, offering the former NXT Champion a place in his stable, The Factory. However, The Limitless One quickly turned down the offer.

Jurassic Express(C) vs. The Acclaimed for the tag team championship on AEW Dynamite

The match on AEW Dynamite started with Jungle Boy taking down Max Caster and Anthony Bowens almost single-handedly. Moments later, Bowens distracted Jungle Boy, allowing Caster to capitalize and hit a Clothesline. The Acclaimed then isolated Jungle Boy, with the crowd rallying behind the latter.

Jungle Boy finally found an opening when he laid down Max Caster with a clothesline, allowing him to tag in Luchasaurus. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Jungle Boy delivered a Suicide Dive on The Acclaimed. Back in the ring, Bowens stopped a Doomsday Device attempt by Jurassic Express.

Max Caster then delivered a Mic Drop on Jungle Boy, but the latter kicked out at two. On the outside, Caster attacked Luchasaurus with the Boombox.

Back in the ring, Bowens tried using a chain to attack Jungle Boy, but Christian Cage pulled him out of the ring just in time. This allowed Jurassic Express to lay down Max Caster with the Doomsday Device for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Jurassic Express defeated The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Backstage, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill wondered who's the next challenger for her title. She urged anyone to step up to her and face the kiss of death.

Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch in an Eliminator Match to challenge for the women's championship on AEW Dynamite

Rosa and Hirsch started things with some old-school chain wrestling here on AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa took down her opponent with a couple of Arm Drags and a dropkick. However, Hirsch found an opening and began hitting some stiff punches and strikes on La Mera Mera.

The crowd began rallying behind Thunder Rosa, who finally found her way back into the match by executing a couple of clotheslines. She followed it up by hitting a suplex on Hirsch for a nearfall. The two performers went to the top rope, from where Rosa hit an Avalanche Brainbuster and then a neck breaker for a two count.

Leyla Hirsch tried using the turnbuckle to attack Thunder Rosa but Red Velvet appeared just in time to stop her. Back in the ring, Rosa hit a Fire Thunder Driver for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch

Grade: B -

After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Thunder Rosa will challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship at next week's AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Special in a Steel Cage Match.

Backstage, Baker stated that there was a conspiracy behind Rosa earning another shot at her title. The Doctor added that she was scared of what would become of AEW if someone like Rosa becomes the AEW Women's Champion.

Sammy Guevara (C) vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Soon after the match on AEW Dynamite began, the action spilled to the outside, where Sammy Guevara laid down Scorpio Sky and then pulled out a table. The Spanish God set up the table and placed Sky on top of it.

The TNT Champion then took to the top rope, from where he hit a 630 Senton, but Scorpio Sky moved away just in time, with Guevara landing roughly on his back and ribs.

Tay Conti and the medical team came out to check on Sammy, who looked down and out. Though he was urged to leave the match, The Spanish God made his way back into the ring, where he and Sky came to blows. At ringside, Conti came face-to-face with Paige VanZant, who was sitting in the front row.

Scorpio Sky continued to assault Guevara, delivering a series of backbreakers to hurt his back and ribs. The TNT Champion finally found his way back into the match and began hitting chops on Scorpio Sky. He then hit a Cutter, but the Men of the Year member quickly kicked out. Guevara then hit a GTS, but Sky rolled away just enough to avoid the pinfall.

On the outside, Paige VanZant attacked Tay Conti, which distracted Sammy Guevara. This allowed Scorpio Sky to take The Spanish God out with the TKO to capture his first TNT Championship.

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, Paige VanZant entered the ring and signed her AEW contract to end this episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week's AEW Dynamite was a fun follow-up to Revolution 2022, with many new stories taking shape. The biggest story was easily Scorpio Sky winning the TNT Championship, which signals the beginning of a new era in All Elite Wrestling. Apart from that, Jeff Hardy's debut also turned out to be a newsworthy one.

Grade: B+

