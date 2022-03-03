AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk bloodied; Tony Khan makes massive announcemnt, wrestler returns after almost an year 

This week's AEW Dynamite looks like a very stacked one, featuring plenty of major matches and segments. The most anticipated one is Tony Khan's announcement, which the latter would make to open this week's show.

Tony Schiavone was already in the ring when the show opened, introducing AEW President Tony Khan and hyping up the announcement. Khan soon took the mic and addressed the crowd, saying how much he appreciates fans in the arena and those watching from their home. Tony Khan dropped a bombshell, saying that he had purchased Ring of Honor, the promotion that started seventeen years ago.

Tony Khan then referenced AEW star and coach Christopher Daniels, praising him for playing a key role in ROH's formation. He soon announced a match between Daniels and Bryan Danielson to open the show.

AEW Dynamite results (2nd February) - Bryan Danielson vs. Christopher Daniels

The American Dragon was the first to make his way out to the ring, followed by Christopher Daniels. They followed the "Code of Honor" and shook hands before the match started. Things started with some old-school grappling, where Danielson got the better of Daniels. However, the latter soon found his way back after dropping Danielson with a dropkick.

The action spilled to the outside, where Christopher Daniels laid down Danielson with a Moonsault. Back into the ring, The American Dragon regained control and brutalized Danielson with a series of brutal knee shots and kicks.

Danielson executed multiple chops on Daniels, but the latter soon countered with a Blue Thunder Bomb. The crowd eruped up in the former AEW Tag Team Champion's support. The American Dragon then hit a German Suplex on his opponent, followed by a running strike. He then unleashed multiple chops on Daniels. After a series of close pinfall attempts, Danielson and Christopher Daniels began exchanging brutal strikes.

Bryan Danielson soon got to the top rope, with Christopher Danielsons following him to the top, attempting to execute a Hurricarana but failed. He also attempted a Moonsault, but Danielson countered it and tapped him out on AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson defeated Christopher Daniels

Grade - A

Following the match, The American Dragon took the mic, recalling that both he and Daniels participated in ROH's first-ever-match. Danielson soon showed his true colors when he unleashed a post-match attack on Christopher Daniels.

Jon Moxley soon came out to a big pop from the fans. Mox hyped his match with Danielson at AEW Revolution 2022, prediciting that he would beat him at the show. He soon asked The American Dragon to get his hands on him, but the latter smartly walked away on time, with the crowd booing him.

Darby Allin and Sting were backstage, with the former sending a message to Sammy Guevara. Allin stated that though they would team up at March 6th's Revolution 2022, he has his sights set on winning The Spanish God's TNT Championships on AEW Rampage.

Tag Team Battle Royale

Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) and FTR started off things in this Battle Royal match on AEW Dynamite, with the former duo fully outplaying the experienced duo with their high-flying maneuvers. The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) soon made their way into the Battle Royal match and began trading blows with Top Flight.

Next up were The Dark Order's Alan Angels and Preston Vance, followed by The Butcher and The Blade. Angels were the first to be eliminated from the match after being pushed by FTR. Varsity Blondes were the next entrants in the Battle Royal. Moments later, Brian Pillman Jr. was eliminated.

Bear Country were the next entrants, followed by Proud & Powerful. Santana and Ortiz quickly eliminated Bear Country from the match. Best Freinds (Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy) soon made their way out, accompanied by Orange Cassidy. Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson were the next in. The match's pace quickly escalated with multiple eliminations in quick succession.

Next, The Young Bucks came out, calm and composed as ever. Nick and Matt Jackson faced off with their former arch-rivals, FTR. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth were the next entrants, followed by the Gunn Club. The Young Bucks and FTR formed an unlikely alliance, taking out a few participants from the match before finally coming to blows.

The Nightmare Family's Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson came out next, after which the final entrants, 2.O, made their way out. Multiple eliminations took place in a matter of a couple of minutes, with Danhausen also making his presence felt by helping Best Friends in eliminating Evil Uno.

Proud and Powerful took out 2.O, followed by which FTR took out Santa and Ortiz. The Young Bucks, FTR, and Top Flight were the final three tandems remaining in the match. Darius and Dante Martin fought the two heels teams on their own. Dante and Cash Wheeler were the next eliminations, thanks to the former's high-flying offense backfiring. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish assisted The Young Bucks in taking out Dax Harwood.

In the end, The Young Bucks were pitted against Darius Martin, with the latter fighting off valiantly. Matt Jackson was the next to be eliminated after Nick Jackson and Brandon Cutler's cheap shenanigans backfired. After a fiery back-and-forth attempt, Nick Jackson executed a low-blow on Darius Martin, following it with a Superkick to eliminate him.

The Young Bucks win the Tag Team Battle Royal

Grade: B+

Post-match, AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express stared down The Young Bucks and reDRagon, who were present in the ring.

Backstage, Chris Jericho hyped his match with Eddie Kingston from AEW Revolution 2022. He took shots at Kingston, saying he has been a big star for so long while his opponent hasn't. Jericho added that Kingston needs to contemplate wheather he could ever step up to a star like him.

Chris Jericho were greeted by Proud & Powerful soon, and though they didn't exchange a word, things did seem all that good between them.

CM Punk promo segment

The Straight Edge Superstar began the segment by recalling that he always wondered if he was actually a bad guy. CM Punk then praised MJF for opening up about his struggles last week. He added that he doesn't think The Pinnacle leader was lying was whatever he stated on AEW Dynamite.

Punk added that MJF has done some truly despicable things in AEW, like attacking Dean Malenko, disrespecting Brian Pillman, and more. He also recalled rejecting MJF's handshake a few months back on Dynamite. CM Punk then urged MJF to come out in front of him for a chat.

Moments later, The Salt of the Earth made his way out and CM Punk looked straight into this eyes. Punk said he has done horrible things in his career, recalling some of his feuds in WWE. He advised that whatever hate MJF has for him would eat up him alive in the long run.

Punk added that there are young fans out there, who look up to MJF. In a shocking development, MJF hugged Punk, with the latter also reverting back. However, being the heel he is, The Pinnacle leader soon low-blowed CM Punk and then brutalized him. He signaled for Wardlow and Shawn Spears to come out, who handed him a Dynamite Diamond Ring, taking down Punk with it.

FTR, too, joined their Pinnacle stablemates, taking down the security who tried to interfere. MJF left Punk bloodied, choking him with a steel chain. He then grabbed the mic, terming CM Punk "stupid" and then made it clear it was all an elaborate trap by quoting a dialogue from the iconic movie, The Usual Suspects. Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara soon came out to Punk's rescue on AEW Dynamite, forcing The Pinnacle to run away.

Backstage, Keith Lee and Ricky Starks were involved in an argument, vowing to meet each other at this week's AEW Rampage.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez began things on AEW Dynamite with a two-on-one assault on The Doctor. Baker found her way into the match by taking down the former NXT star with a Sling Blade, allowing her to tag in Hayter. Mercedes and Hayter traded some massive blows.

Mercedes soon tagged in Thunder Rosa. A timely interference from Rebel, allowed Hayter and Baker to get the upper hand in the match. La Mera Mera took down Hayter with a leg dropkick, though the latter's brute strength helped her counter Thunder Rosa easily. Martinez was soon tagged in, though Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter took her down with a two-on-one attack.

Baker and Rosa finally came face-to-face, trading back-and-forth elbow strikes. Thunder Rosa dropped Britt Baker with a Death Valley Driver for a two-count after Jamie Hayter interfered. In the end, Thunder Rosa executed a Fire Thunder Driver on Jamie Hayter for the momentum-boosting win on AEW Dynamite.

Rosa and Martinez defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Grade - B

TBS Champion Jade Cargill interefered Tay Conti's backstage segment, with both Cargill and Mark Sterling taking potshots at her.

Wardlow vs. Cezar Bononi

Though Bononi tried to get the better of Wardlow, the latter took him down with relative ease, hitting a brutal-looking Powerbomb. He followed it with a couple of more Powerbombs for the win on AEW Dynamite. Post-match, Shawn Spears tried to attack Cezar Bononi with a chair, but Wardlow stopped him. A furious Spears stared down Mr.Mayhem but later walked away.

Wardlow defeated Cezar Bononi

Grade - C

Backstage, MJF had a message for Wardlow, saying that he would let the latter keep the title if he wins the Face of the Revolution 2022 and defeats Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. However, soon things escalated between them, leading to MJF slapping Wardlow, with the two men sharing a heated stare.

Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. AEW Champion Hangman Page and Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

AEW Revolution opponents Adam Cole and Hangman Page started off things, though the former quickly tagged in Bobby Fish before Page could get his hands on him. Hangman Page took down Fish a series of kicks, though the latter quickly recovered and tagged in Kyle O'Reilly.

The match progressed with Cole and reDRagon brutalizing Alex Reynolds as Hangman Page and John Silver looked on in despair. However, Reylonds somehow tagged in Page, though it didn't really turn the tide in their favor. Hangman Page soon countered a Panama Sunrise attempt by Adam Cole, with the latter ducking a Buckshot Lariat attempt from the champion.

Silver and O'Reilly were soon tagged in and they exchanged some quick moves, before Adam Cole and reDragon gained control and virtually began a three-on-one attack on the Dark Order member. The former NXT Champion continued to assault John Silver, with Page and Reynolds just looking on.

After multiple attemps, Silver finally tagged in the AEW Champion, with Hangman Page taking down all oppnents in quick succession. Kyle O'Reilly managed to tag in Cole, leading to Page and Cole finally coming to blows. All six men entered the ring soon, trading elbow strikes. Things soon turned chaotic, with Page taking Cole with a Lariat, though he failed to capitalize on it.

Despite Alex Reynolds trying to take down Adam Cole, the latter laid him down with Running Knee to secure the win on AEW Dynamite.

Adam Cole and reDRagon defeated Hangman Page and Dark Order

Grade - A

Post-match, just when Hangman Page was in the posotion to take dowb Adam Cole with a Buckshot Lariat, reDRagon interedred. With the help of Fish and O'Reilly, who tied Hangman Page's hands to the ropes, Adam Cole took down The Dark Order, with Page walking helplessly.

Adam Cole then began attacking Hangman Page and mockingly placed the AEW Championship on Page's shoulder.

