AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam preview: Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in action; major title reign to end tonight? (March 16, 2022)  

Welcome to the preview of the St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, the show will air live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

The recent arrival of Jeff Hardy and the official signing of Paige VanZant has bolstered the men's and women's divisions, respectively. With momentum on the company's side, it would be interesting to see how Tony Khan maximizes heading into this week's episode.

AEW has announced an intriguing match card for their special edition, which promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. With all that said, let's quickly get down to what the company has in store for the fans on Wednesday night.

#5 Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Hot on the heels of their victory over The WorkHorsemen last week, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will face Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday night.

With William Regal in their corner, Bryan and Mox are expected to terrorize the tag team division. Regardless of whoever wins, the two teams vow to leave no stone unturned in pushing one another to their limits.

#4 Wardlow vs. Scorpio Sky (c) (TNT Championship) on AEW Dynamite

Scorpio Sky will put his newly won TNT Championship on the line against Wardlow on Dynamite. The latter won the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution pay-per-view to earn himself an opportunity against the television title.

Mr. Mayhem has maintained an impressive winning record in recent weeks. The Conductor of Violence is undoubtedly the favorite heading into his title match tonight. Meanwhile, Sky has been undefeated in the singles competition for close to 370 days. It will be interesting to see whether Wardlow ends Sky's fairytale run with the title or the latter slays the monster.

#3 Jericho Appreciation Society commencement

Jericho has formed a new stable!

Jericho Appreciation Society will embark on a new chapter on AEW Dynamite tonight. Last week, Chris Jericho turned heel and assaulted Eddie Kingston W/ Santana and Ortiz using some help from Daniel Garcia, 2point0, and Jake Hager.

In doing so, Le Champion formed a new stable along with these members. With The Inner Circle now in the history books, we'll find out what lies ahead for Jericho Appreciation Society during their commencement tonight.

#2 Hangman Page and Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole and reDRagon on AEW Dynamite

This match could steal the show tonight!

Hangman Page will join forces with Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasuarus) to face the team of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish in a trios match tonight.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defeated Cole to retain his world title at the Revolution pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Jurassic Express successfully defended their tag titles after defeating The Young Bucks and reDRagon.

Should Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly emerge victorious on Wednesday night, they could find themselves back in title contention.

#1 Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker (c) (AEW Women's Championship)

A title change could be on the cards tonight!

Dr. Britt Baker will put her AEW Women's Championship on the line against Thunder Rosa. The two foes will collide inside the steel cage structure.

The two rivals last met at the recently concluded Revolution pay-per-view that saw Baker defeat Rosa.

Last week, La Mera Mera bested Leyla Hirsch to find herself with another shot at the coveted prize. If one may recall, Rosa defeated Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match in the main event of St. Patrick's Day Slam edition last year.

Whether or not fans witness the same sight this time around with bigger implications remains to be seen.

