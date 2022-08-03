AEW: Fight Forever roster - Potential list of wrestlers set for the upcoming video game 

AEW first announced their upcoming video game debut, titled Fight Forever, in 2020. Details have been scarce thus far, with no official release date. However, Amazon listings seem to promise a release in the near future along with additional gameplay features.

AEW: Fight Forever is being developed by Yuke's, recognized for their exploits as the studio that developed WWE games between 2000 and 2018. The game is also set to have some involvement from the director of classic wrestling games WWF No Mercy and Def Jam: Vendetta.

While there remains no official confirmed roster as of yet, there have been various indications from trailers, interviews, and advertised box art. With that in mind, it appears the following names may feature in the AEW video game:

CM Punk

Bryan Danielson

Sting

Adam Cole

Ruby Soho

Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Jungle Boy

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

Owen Hart

Thunder Rosa

Kris Statlander

Nyla Rose

Cody Rhodes

Jade Cargill

𝜧𝜪х #BANKIDROCK @bezecker4



Lots of improvement from what was shown back in 2020 The screenshots for AEW: Fight ForeverLots of improvement from what was shown back in 2020 #AEW The screenshots for AEW: Fight Forever Lots of improvement from what was shown back in 2020 #AEW https://t.co/8L6PONnBCu

Cody Rhodes and Owen Hart are perhaps two of the most noteworthy inclusions. Rhodes no longer flies the flag for AEW, having returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Kenny Omega confirmed that The American Nightmare would still be a part of the game, having represented the promotion since its inception in 2019.

Owen Hart, on the other hand, having tragically passed away in 1999 when he wrestled for WWE. Hart is set to be a posthumous inclusion thanks to the promotion's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation.

Tony Khan announced the video game as AEW: Fight Forever during Rampage tapings months ago

During Rampage tapings back in April in Pittsburgh, Tony Khan revealed the official title of his upcoming video game to be Fight Forever. The segment didn't appear on TV, however, and fans were quick to post to social media that he had let slip about the title.

Khan had asked the Pittsburgh crowd to help record audio for the game, with fans asked to perform various chants to be included. Fight Forever currently sits without an official release date. However, Fightful Select previously reported that it could be as soon as September this year.

D1 Climax @DrainBamager Tony Khan live in Pittsburgh just announced that their console video game will be officially called...



"AEW: Fight Forever" Tony Khan live in Pittsburgh just announced that their console video game will be officially called..."AEW: Fight Forever" https://t.co/OdNEmlMFFB

With excitement seemingly at fever pitch, it remains to be seen when the game will be officially announced by All Elite Wrestling. Fans will hope that the highly-anticipated game will keep them enthralled.

Are you excited for the AEW: Fight Forever game? Let us know in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far