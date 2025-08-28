AEW has found its Liv Morgan!

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is currently sidelined due to a dislocated shoulder. She is one of the most popular names in the company and has thousands of fans worldwide. Morgan had to struggle for years to get over with fans. Even though she is talented in the ring and has good talking skills, her initial days on the main roster were underwhelming. Fans are awaiting her return, and hopefully, her recovery is on track. Interestingly, Tony Khan might have found AEW's version of the two-time world champion: Harley Cameron. Liv Morgan and AEW star Harley Cameron's careers are quite similar View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring her early WWE days, Liv Morgan was a member of The Riott Squad. This faction, apart from her, consisted of Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) and Sarah Logan. Although this trio failed to achieve anything major, it helped the former Women's World Champion gain momentum. Harley Cameron was also once in a faction called The Outcasts. This group was led by former AEW star Saraya and also had Soho as a member. Just like Daddio, the Australian-native transitioned into a solo competitor and is now gradually getting over with fans. If the 32-year-old is booked correctly, Tony Khan could proudly say that his company has the perfect answer to WWE's Liv Morgan. Harley Cameron could potentially be a future AEW Women's World Champion Harley Cameron is comparatively a fresh face in the world of professional wrestling. Nonetheless, she is improving with every passing week. Her segments are hilarious, and she gets thunderous reactions every time she appears on Collision or Dynamite. If her momentum continues this way, the day of her becoming AEW Women's World Champion might not be far. Tony Khan definitely has plans for her, and hopefully, her popularity will only rise. Cameron might become champion next year On Saturday, February 14, 2026, AEW is hosting Grand Slam Australia at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. This will be the company's second show in the land down under, and fans would certainly love to see a hometown hero become champion. It would be interesting to see Cameron challenging Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Both are Australian natives, and their match will certainly blow the roof off. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 32-year-old.