AEW Full Gear 2020 Predictions

The final AEW pay-per-view of 2020 is upon us. The second edition of Full Gear will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The card is stacked with nine bouts. The company has also teased a major debut and PAC's return appears to be imminent. While some of the matches have had an inconsistent build, the excellent match-ups and a fantastic go-home episode of Dynamite could lead to a banger.

Jon Moxley will once again defend his AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston. The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude at Full Gear when "Hangman" Adam Page takes on his former tag team partner Kenny Omega.

Darby Allin will get a shot at the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks will finally face off against FTR and Matt Hardy and Sammy Gueverra will settle their longstanding war. MJF will challenge the leader of The Inner Circle, Chris Jericho, for a chance to join the stable.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how the AEW Full Gear 2020 could turn out.

NWA Women's World Championship Match - Serena Deeb (C) vs. Allysin Kay

The NWA Women's World Championship match has replaced Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver on the Buy-In before Full Gear. The latter got bumped up to the main card.

Deeb, an AEW signee, recently captured the title from Thunder Rosa and has already impressed in all of her Dynamite appearances. This will be her second title defense. Allysin Kay has become one of the hottest free agents in the business since she departed from NWA. Kay will be an interesting and formidable challenger for Deeb, as she held the NWA world women's title for 272 days.

This is apparently an exhibition match, the bout hasn't had any sort of build. Deeb just started her title reign and thus Kay is unlikely to dethrone the champ.

Our Pick: Serena Deeb retains the title