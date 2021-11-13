AEW Full Gear 2021 preview: Surprising turn in CM Punk-Eddie Kingston match, will Hangman Page defeat Kenny Omega?

We're mere hours away from the upcoming third edition of AEW Full Gear, which will emanate from the sold-out Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Over the last couple of months, Tony Khan has brought in multiple ex-WWE names to bolster their roster. That said, the match card for the last pay-per-view of the year sounds exhilarating on paper.

As many as nine matches will go down tonight, out of which three will be championship bouts. Normally, a marquee event like this would kickstart a new era, with fans highly-invested in a title change. Khan will surely leave no stone unturned in providing a collective display of entertainment, surprise, and shocking outcomes.

Now without further ado, let's get down to what the company has in store for us on Saturday night.

AEW Buy-In

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida

A tag team match pitting Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter against Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida will go down on AEW's YouTube channel before Full Gear kicks off. All these women have advanced into the quarterfinals of the ongoing TBS title tournament.

It will be a big opportunity for them to analyze each other's weaknesses before they meet again down the road. Given the star power that Shida and Rosa possess, fans can expect the babyface duo to emerge victorious tonight.

Main-card

#9 Cody Rhodes and PAC vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo at AEW Full Gear

There will be pandemonium all over the ring when all four former WWE stars collide in a tag team match this Saturday. Cody Rhodes will team up with PAC to take on Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Both duos have been on a collision course for months now. With their ongoing rivalry almost reaching boiling point, the two teams will go all out in taking one another down during the tag team bout.

#8 Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus - Falls Count Anywhere match

In what promises to be an action-filled contest, Superkliq will face Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. The bout will not be like any other trios match, as there will be a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation.

Both teams have faced each other once during the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Superkliq defeated the babyface trio at that time. However, given the nature of the stipulation this time around, one could expect barbarity at its peak.

Whether or not Cage, Boy, and Luchasaurus avenge their previous loss remains to be seen.

#7 The Inner Circle vs. American Top Team (Dan Lambert, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski) and Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) - Minneapolis Street Fight

One of the most intriguing matches on the show will go down between The Inner Circle and the Dan Lambert-led American Top Team with Men of the Year. The former UFC Champions crossover to pro wrestling has been a highlight of this feud so far.

With Lambert's men holding two victories over Chris Jericho and his boys, it will be an uphill task for The Inner Circle to overcome their biggest challenge yet as a unit.

Much to everyone's surprise, Dan Lambert will be competing in the match. He could turn out to be the weakest link in this bout and possibly be the only advantage for The Inner Circle.

#6 MJF vs. Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear

In what promises to be a star-making contest, MJF and Darby Allin will square off against each other for the first time in All Elite Wrestling. It will be a match between the top two pillars of this company.

Mr. Friedman, as always, has made this storyline intense by bringing in the former TNT Champion's late uncle. An emotional Allin will be eyeing vengeance, and it will only be possible if he manages to put down MJF once and for all. With Wardlow and Sting expected to be lurking around, fans can expect utter chaos as well.

