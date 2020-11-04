AEW Full Gear is scheduled to happen this weekend and the excitement is truly palpable at this point in time if you consider that the lineup of matches is absolutely stacked. At the same time, while the company could always rely on the strength of its performers to put on the best show, AEW Full Gear does need a few surprises too.

Tony Khan has been a lifelong pro wrestling fan and he knows better than anyone else that you need a certain amount of dramatic twists and turns to make a show memorable. So, while AEW Full Gear can certainly be a wrestling-heavy show, one or more of these surprises could also take place.

#5 The Dark Order jumps Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear, Sting makes the rescue

The TNT Championship match is officially set for #AEWFullGear as @CodyRhodes will take on @DarbyAllin



Full Gear will be LIVE on pay per view Saturday, November 7th, 2020 8e/5p and will be available on all major providers, @brlive and #AEWPlus by @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/aRq7wwDfev — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

There is a lot of speculation at the moment regarding Sting possibly coming to AEW, with his merchandise being pulled from the WWE shop and the company teasing a massive appearance at AEW Full Gear. People have gone on to speculate that he could come on board as the manager for Darby Allin. This is not outside the realm of possibility because Allin has a unique look, and to be fair, it does remind quite a lot of people about Sting.

Cody Rhodes has been at odds with The Dark Order in recent weeks and one assumes that Darby Allin could also be in their crosshairs, especially if you consider that these two men are going to clash at AEW Full Gear. Sting could clear the entire ring out with a baseball bat, just like he did in WCW and in TNA.