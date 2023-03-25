AEW must sign 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion following confirmed WWE departure

While AEW has a stacked roster at the moment, the addition of a particular ex-WWE star could really help elevate Tony Khan's company to a whole new level.

The star in question is none other than Naomi. The 35-year-old pro-wrestler has already established a name for herself during her run in the Stamford-based Promotion. However, she walked out of the company last year alongside Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné).

Responding to a fan comment, Naomi recently seemingly confirmed that she is no longer a part of the WWE roster. This naturally resulted in speculation about her next step, which included the possibility of her joining AEW.

Despite Tony Khan's efforts, the women's division in his company has not gotten over as much with the fans as the men's. While Mercedes Moné is seemingly not coming to AEW anytime soon, Naomi could be a very lucrative option to consider. She has a dedicated fanbase, which would help draw eyes to AEW, much like CM Punk did on his debut.

AEW WWE Discussion @AEWWEDiscussion Trinity (Naomi) has confirmed on her social media that she’s no longer in WWE. Trinity (Naomi) has confirmed on her social media that she’s no longer in WWE. https://t.co/dlCq1zoNvB

Naomi's entry would also introduce a veteran to the active scene, who could go toe-to-toe with stars like Saraya and also help develop homegrown stars like Jade Cargill.

Booker T has previously speculated about the former WWE star's switch to AEW

Naomi's walk-out last year itself had led to a lot of hype about her future, even before she confirmed that she had exited the company.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about Naomi's next potential step. The veteran has stated that the 35-year-old star could potentially join Jade Cargill's side in the future.

"Maybe Naomi is getting ready to go to AEW. [She is going to join The Baddies?] That might be a good fit," he said. [4:53 - 5:01]

Naomi and Cargill have previously interacted outside of their work. It remains to be seen if they will appear together in pro wrestling as well.

